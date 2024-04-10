Category:
Destiny 2

How to fix the Bat error code in Destiny 2

The Bat Signal none of us wanted to see.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 10:04 pm
Destiny 2's Dread enemies standing together and ready to fight.
Image via Bungie

There’s nothing like launching into a new session of Destiny 2 and carving up enemies of the Light mid-mission, only to get kicked to orbit with an error code resembling a fruit or an animal.

Recommended Videos

This time, it’s the BAT code, which guardians have encountered many times at the beginning of a new season or just as they’re about to complete an activity. Here’s what the BAT error means in Destiny 2 and the fixes you can try if it keeps coming back.

Why does the BAT error occur in Destiny 2?

An image of a blue character holding up a gun in Destiny 2
You may have to wait a while for the BAT error to be properly fixed. Image via Bungie

The BAT error in Destiny 2 occurs while in an activity or matchmaking with other guardians. Many players have reported encountering the error while loading into any of the new activities—I struggled to complete my first Onslaught run as I was kicked due to a BAT error—but it can also occur during solo runs or Fireteam Finder missions.

Players ran into BAT errors at the beginning of the Into The Light expansion in early April, alongside those pesky ANTEATER errors that also occurred mid-mission or while starting an activity. In most cases, it’s due to a spike in population and strain on the servers, but there are a few fixes you can try to clear the issue.

Fixes for the BAT error in Destiny 2

Bungie’s official BAT error code page has little information other than recommending you follow its Network Troubleshooting Guide, which involves closing the game and resetting your internet connection—both on your console or PC as well as at the modem.

In most cases, restarting the game and loading back into an activity fixes the problem, but if you’re encountering the BAT error continuously, it’s likely a server capacity issue, especially if you’re attempting to log in at the start of a new season.

If you’ve attempted to restart both your internet connection and Destiny 2 and still encounter the problem, check Bungie’s server status page via X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates. You may have to wait a short while for the Bungie devs to patch up the Destiny 2 servers and re-enable them before running your next activity.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where is Xur and what is he selling today in Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 character Xur.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Where is Xur and what is he selling today in Destiny 2?
Pedro Peres and others Pedro Peres and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Edge Transit god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Edge Transit's BRAVE variant, a grenade launcher in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Edge Transit god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Here are the Succession god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
The BRAVE ARsenal's version of Succession in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Here are the Succession god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where is Xur and what is he selling today in Destiny 2?
Destiny 2 character Xur.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Where is Xur and what is he selling today in Destiny 2?
Pedro Peres and others Pedro Peres and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Edge Transit god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Edge Transit's BRAVE variant, a grenade launcher in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Edge Transit god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Here are the Succession god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
The BRAVE ARsenal's version of Succession in Destiny 2.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Here are the Succession god roll and best perks in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 9, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com