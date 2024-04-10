How to fix the Bat error code in Destiny 2

There’s nothing like launching into a new session of Destiny 2 and carving up enemies of the Light mid-mission, only to get kicked to orbit with an error code resembling a fruit or an animal.

This time, it’s the BAT code, which guardians have encountered many times at the beginning of a new season or just as they’re about to complete an activity. Here’s what the BAT error means in Destiny 2 and the fixes you can try if it keeps coming back.

Why does the BAT error occur in Destiny 2?

You may have to wait a while for the BAT error to be properly fixed. Image via Bungie

The BAT error in Destiny 2 occurs while in an activity or matchmaking with other guardians. Many players have reported encountering the error while loading into any of the new activities—I struggled to complete my first Onslaught run as I was kicked due to a BAT error—but it can also occur during solo runs or Fireteam Finder missions.

Players ran into BAT errors at the beginning of the Into The Light expansion in early April, alongside those pesky ANTEATER errors that also occurred mid-mission or while starting an activity. In most cases, it’s due to a spike in population and strain on the servers, but there are a few fixes you can try to clear the issue.

Fixes for the BAT error in Destiny 2

Bungie’s official BAT error code page has little information other than recommending you follow its Network Troubleshooting Guide, which involves closing the game and resetting your internet connection—both on your console or PC as well as at the modem.

In most cases, restarting the game and loading back into an activity fixes the problem, but if you’re encountering the BAT error continuously, it’s likely a server capacity issue, especially if you’re attempting to log in at the start of a new season.

If you’ve attempted to restart both your internet connection and Destiny 2 and still encounter the problem, check Bungie’s server status page via X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates. You may have to wait a short while for the Bungie devs to patch up the Destiny 2 servers and re-enable them before running your next activity.

