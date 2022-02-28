How to farm all crafting materials in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s robust weapon crafting system introduced with The Witch Queen expansion can yield a ton of options when it comes to weapon types, traits, and attachments. With the new expansion and season, many of the old Gunsmith materials have been sunset and new materials necessary for crafting have been introduced.

The primary materials for weapon crafting fall under the alloy or element category and are relatively simple to acquire. Still, though, we’ve put together a full guide on farming and acquiring all the materials needed to shape or reshape weapons in Destiny 2.

Resonant Alloy

Resonant Alloy is used to upgrade the Intrinsic trait on any crafted weapon. This trait is the first aspect of a weapon you add when crafting and it’s the part you can come back to upgrade after increasing the weapon’s level over time.

Image via Bungie

Resonant Alloy is acquired by dismantling Legendary (purple) weapons. Players appear to have a higher chance at acquiring Resonant Alloy from a dismantling when it’s a Throne World weapon, or weapons with Deepsight Resonance after you acquire the Elements from them. You can farm these by doing The Witch Queen campaign missions or activities on the Throne World.

Speaking of weapons with Deepsight Resonance…

Neutral Element and Legendary Element

Neutral Element and the different types of Legendary Element are necessary for adding and changing the traits of a crafted weapon. All traits will cost Neutral Element, but Enhanced Traits will cost more Neutral Element as well as a specific type of Legendary Element.

Image via Bungie

Both elements are acquired by attuning weapons with the Deepsight Resonance trait. Getting kills or completing activities with the Deepsight Resonance weapons will attune them, and once they’re attuned, you can extract the elements from the weapon. Doing so does not destroy the weapon, but you can only extract once per weapon.

Players can farm weapons with Deepsight Resonance from virtually any source: campaign missions, activities, playlists, and more.

Ascendant Alloy

Ascendant Alloy is an Exotic material that’s also necessary for adding Enhanced Traits to any shaped weapon.

Image via Bungie

Players can earn Ascendant Alloy by completing the weekly replayable campaign mission that rewards additional rewards. They can also earn Ascendant Alloy by completing the Wellspring activities that unlock after completing the campaign.

Additionally, players can just purchase Ascendant Alloy from either Master Rahool or Banshee-44 in the Tower.

Glimmer and Enhancement Cores

Two of the most foundational and versatile materials in Destiny 2 are needed for weapon crafting too via upgrading the Intrinsic trait of a shaped weapon.

Players can earn these by completing almost any activity: campaign missions, playlist activities, Wellsprings, bounties, and more. You can also use consumables like Finest Matterweave and Rainmaker to earn more of these materials at a quicker rate.