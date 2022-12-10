How to craft all IKELOS weapons in Destiny 2

When Season of the Seraph released, players rejoiced at the prospect of getting new IKELOS weapons. The Warmind Rasputin’s role in the story also meant the reissuing of these old favorites, with a shiny new coat of paint and a slew of new perks and tricks up their sleeve. The IKELOS SMG, for instance, can now roll Voltshot, bringing it in line with other weapons and with the Light-based subclass overhaul. The shotgun, sniper, and hand cannon also received a series of other buffs, and all four weapons bring the Rasputin’s Arsenal origin trait, which partially reloads these weapons after breaking a shield.

More importantly than just getting new perks, though, the reissued IKELOS weapons are also fully craftable, allowing players to fine-tune these guns to their liking and even slap in some enhanced traits for extra functionalities.

Here’s how you can craft IKELOS weapons in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph.

How to craft IKELOS weapons in Destiny 2

Like other weapons, crafting IKELOS guns is a matter of finding enough Deepsight Resonance versions of them to unlock their Pattern. Each weapon requires five Deepsight Resonance extractions, though there aren’t that many sources for them.

You can get IKELOS weapons by finding Warmind Nodes with the Resonance Amp. This gives you 16 of them in total (six in Europa, six on the Moon, and four in the Warmind station). These aren’t guaranteed to give you Deepsight, though.

In addition to the Warmind Nodes, players can obtain a guaranteed Deepsight IKELOS weapon by leveling their reputation with Clovis Bray’s Exo Frame.

The real farm for IKELOS weapons, however, lies in the seasonal loop in Season of the Seraph. With the Focusing Deepsight upgrade (and its prerequisites), players can have a guaranteed Deepsight copy of either an IKELOS or a Seraph weapon, making it easy for players to target-farm what they want. The downside of this method is that it costs more Legendary Shards, as well as Resonate Seraphic Umbral Energy, available from seasonal missions. You also need to choose either an IKELOS or a seasonal weapon each week.

If you don’t want to spend that many resources, though, the Exo Frame has an Engram that awards a random IKELOS weapon that costs some Legendary Shards and four Resonate Stem. These guns aren’t guaranteed to drop with Deepsight copies, though that might be a good way to farm them if everything else fails.

These are the main sources early into Season of the Seraph, though fans could have more and more options as the season goes by.