How to get Resonate Stem in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph brought back a new batch of IKELOS weapons and more Warmind-inspired armaments to help the Vanguard’s fight against the Witness. Acquiring the new set of weapons requires players to engage with the seasonal activity, Heist Battlegrounds. IKELOS armaments, though, are available for everyone—as long as they have the Resonate Stems to buy into them.

Resonate Stems will feature as a way to unlock IKELOS weapons in Season of the Seraph, either through focusing or through a small treasure hunt involving Override Coordinates. Using Resonate Stems as a separate currency for focusing IKELOS guns makes it easier for players since they don’t have to split their resource pool between two different weapon types, like how they had to do with Umbral Energy in Season of the Haunted. Focusing Opulent and seasonal weapons both required Umbral Energy, so it was easy to be spread thin.

Another advantage of Resonate Stems is that they drop from similar sources as both Seraph Key Codes and Seraphic Umbral Energy, meaning even if you just engage with the seasonal loop, you’ll have enough resources to scavenge a few IKELOS weapons of your own.

Here’s how you can find Resonate Stem in Destiny 2 and what you can do with it.

How to find Resonate Stem in Destiny 2

Resonate Stems drop from completing most activities and from opening Seraph Chests. Playlists give you around two a pop, and finishing Heist Battlegrounds also gives you two. If you open the Seraph Chest at the end of a Heist Battleground, though, you’ll come out with four after each completion—just enough to create an Override Coordinate and get some IKELOS loot.

Since Heist Battlegrounds will be a core part of the season, players are bound to get a good amount of Resonate Stems just by participating in them, especially if you’re opening Seraph chests at the end of each activity.

How to use Resonate Stem in Destiny 2

Resonate Stem is used to decode coordinates to a Warmind Node, though you can’t really see this resource easily. That’s because Resonate Stems are contained inside your Resonance Amp, which displays how many you have.

If you want to turn your Resonate Stem into Override Coordinates, open your character menu, then head to the Inventory tab and find the Resonance Amp consumable. Interact with it (default F) and you’ll consume four Resonate Stems to create an Override Coordinate, pointing you toward the location of a Warmind Node.

After you’ve obtained 12 Override Coordinates, you can still use Resonate Stem to focus IKELOS weapons at the H.E.L.M. (either IKELOS Engrams or individual weapons of choice). To focus individual weapons, you’ll need to unlock the corresponding upgrade on the Exo Frame, however.