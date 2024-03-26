Category:
Destiny 2

How to complete the Worlds Championship Tour challenge in Destiny 2

On the home stretch now.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 12:30 am
Destiny 2 Guardian Games competition, all Guardians armor
Image via Bungie

Guardian Games 2024 is coming to a close in Destiny 2 and many guardians are scrambling to complete their remaining challenges, but one in particular is tripping many players up: The Worlds Championship Tour challenge.

Bungie will have you galivanting all over the system trying to complete this task, but players have found a much easier way to accomplish the task and unlock that sweet Guardian Games title. Here’s how to finish the Worlds Championship Tour challenge in Destiny 2.

How do you complete the Worlds Championship Tour challenge in Destiny 2?

A screenshot of the Guardian Games Worlds Championship Tour challenge in Destiny 2
This one will take you a little bit of time to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Worlds Championship Tour challenge in Destiny 2, you must finish Destination activities such as Blind Well, Altars of Sorrow, Empire Hunts, the Wellspring, Partition, and Terminal Overload.

Here’s a quick rundown of the activities that count and where to go to complete them:

  • Blind Well: Can be started from the Destinations menu in the Dreaming City.
  • Altars of Sorrow: Open activity found at Sorrow’s Harbor on the Moon.
  • Empire Hunts: Can be started on Europa. Higher difficulties grant more progression.
  • Wellspring: Matchmade activity on Savathun’s Throne World. Higher difficulties grant more progression.
  • Partition: Open activity found in Neomuna on Neptune. Rotates daily between each main location, currently found in Zephyr Concourse.
  • Terminal Overload: Can be started from the Destinations menu in Neomuna on Neptune.

You aren’t told specifically how many you need to complete here, but each Destiny 2 activity gives a slightly different percentage towards the total. I enjoy running Terminal Overload, but it has been noted by players you can receive the most progression by completing a full run of Altars of Sorrow on the Moon. The boss alone gives 26 percent, and once you add on completing the other tiers, you’ll be done in three runs or so.

Rewards for completing the Worlds Championship Tour challenge in Destiny 2

Reaching 100 percent completes the challenge, which rewards you with 15,000 Glimmer, three Enhancement Cores, a Gold Medallion for the Guardian Games, and an Event Ticket.

Crucially, this Destiny 2 challenge needs to be completed if you want to unlock the prestigious Guardian Games 2024 “Champ” title, so get over to the Moon and smash out some Altars of Sorrow before the event concludes on March 26.

