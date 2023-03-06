How to complete the Unfinished Business quest in Destiny 2

The city of Neomuna is bringing more than just the Lightfall story in Destiny 2. After you’ve wrapped up the main campaign, you’ll have access to a myriad of quests that lean into the destination’s worldbuilding and provide some character development. Unfinished Business, for instance, touches on Osiris and Nimbus’ feelings after the campaign and culminates in a great mission that takes place in an unexpected location.

Unfinished Business is also one of the lengthiest post-campaign quests, filled with small objectives and bumps. Engaging with it can be worth it, though, since you’ll get your own Deterministic Chaos at the end of the mission. This Exotic machine gun weakens targets every four hits and fires a Volatile round every 16th shot, making for a unique, cadenced gameplay.

Here’s what you need to know to complete Unfinished Business in Destiny 2‘s Lightfall expansion.

How to complete Unfinished Business in Destiny 2

Unfinished Business is the longest of the post-Lightfall story quests, but it’s also one of the most important ones in terms of character development for both Nimbus and Osiris. Its final mission will also lead players to an area that may be familiar to veteran raiders, giving them the Deterministic Chaos and a scenic trip to one of the most breathtaking locations in Destiny 2.

Collect cipher qubits from the Vex and extract Rohan’s data from Cloud Accretions

The first step of Unfinished Business is far more cryptic than it is complicated. You’ll need to collect cipher qubits, which drop from Vex enemies in Neomuna and are practically growing on trees in the Vex Incursion Zone. Each extraction costs eight qubits, and you’ll need to extract Rohan’s data five times, to a total of 40 qubits.

Once you have enough for an extraction, you can look for Cloud Accretions all over Neomuna to loot them. Cloud Accretions are Neomuna’s destination resource, so you can find them with the appropriate Ghost mod. If you have enough qubits, you’ll successfully extract Rohan’s data. Do that five times and you’ll be ready for the next step.

Locate the final data package and survive the Vex assault in Maya’s Retreat

Unfinished Business will take you to Maya’s Retreat once again, and you should be familiar with the area from the campaign and other post-Lightfall missions. Track the quest, then look for the entrance to Maya’s Retreat east of the Límíng Harbor landing zone. From there, head inside and follow your HUD to send you on the correct path.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

After you’ve reached the area with the Vex conflux, the deadly space robots will assault your position, and you’ll have to fend them off. When you do, you’ll recover a valuable data packet, which you’ll have to bring to Nimbus and Osiris in Radiosonde, another area you’ve visited during the campaign.

Regroup with Nimbus and Osiris in Radiosonde

Now that you have the data packet, it’s a bit of a walk to Radiosonde, so don’t forget to track your quest. Travel to Límíng Harbor, then enter the building on the left of the landing zone. From there, take the door above the stairs and follow the hallways until you reach the area where you fought a Hydra boss in the campaign.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Osiris and Nimbus will talk about the Black Heart, which was destroyed in Destiny, and the Black Garden. Despite the long trek, you’re not there just yet, and there are still some steps you need to fulfill.

Retrieve a Vex Compass from the Lost Sector in Límíng Harbor

The next step will send you to the Thrilladrome, a Vex-ridden arcade with a big secret at the end of it. This Lost Sector stands in Límíng Harbor, and the entrance to it is somewhat hidden. Go to the building on the far side of Límíng Harbor (from the landing zone), opposite Radiosonde. Once you’re in, jump up to the plant display and then jump up to the next floor. You’ll spot a vent here. Shoot it, and you can start heading to the Thrilladrome.

This Lost Sector is a bit longer than expected, more in line with Neomuna’s lengthier Lost Sectors. At the end of it, though, you’ll find a Vex Compass, which will help guide you toward your goal. You still have to look in two other locations before you can embark on the last mission, however: Ahimsa Park and Calus’ ship.

Create chaos in Ahimsa Park

For this busywork objective, you’ll need to kill enemies in Ahimsa Park, with abilities granting more progress. Grab the ability-spamming build of your choice and take out any enemies you can find in the area, with bonus points if Terminal Overload is taking place on Ahimsa Park that day. After you’ve grabbed the attention of enough enemies, you’ll need to head inside Calus’ ship for the next step in Unfinished Business.

Retrieve a Seed of Silver Wings from the Typhon Imperator

The Seed of Silver Wings is hidden deep inside the Typhon Imperator, so start tracking the quest to make your journey easier. Head inside Calus’ ship and follow the marker, which leads to where you need to go. Take the Darkness portal when it appears to save you a long trip to the area with the Radial Mast during the campaign. Look for the Seed of Silver Wings on the marked spots, which should trigger a new quest activity.

Complete What Remains

What Remains is the last proper activity you’ll need for Unfinished Business, and it takes place in the Black Garden. The mission will have guardians traverse the Black Garden from end to beginning, starting just before the Sanctified Mind and traveling down all the way to the portal. If you remember the Garden of Salvation raid, odds are you’ll remember the path. If you haven’t done Garden, however, odds are the biggest issues will be the jumping puzzles.

Keep following your marker throughout the mission and taking down any enemies you might encounter. The mission takes place in the entirety of the Garden of Salvation, so you’ll run through multiple encounter areas, which makes it less jarring to know where you’re going if you’re new to this environment.

Once you’ve reached the end of the mission (and the beginning of the raid), you’ll have to take down the Conceptual Mind. You can use your shiny new Deterministic Chaos on it but burn it down and all you’ll need to do is bring the Conceptual Mind’s core back to Neomuna, where you’ll watch a cutscene that hits harder than most of the campaign content.