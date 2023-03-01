Neomuna is one of the best new features added in Destiny 2 Lightfall, the latest expansion in the MMO FPS RPG series from Bungie. The newly-discovered, long-lost Neptunian city is full of personality as much as it’s full of Cabal and Vex enemies.

Destiny 2 players and Guardians alike may be wondering out loud, what was life like on Neomuna before the events of Lightfall began? The neon-soaked metropolis is full of really cool-looking architecture, lighting, and explorable areas.

Neomuna is way different from the depressing post-apocalyptic setting of the Last City on Earth. And nowhere is it more apparent than in one of the destination’s Lost Sectors, which is called Thrilladrome.

Here’s where to find one of the cooler new areas in all of Neomuna in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Thrilladome Lost Sector location in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

The very fun Thrilladrome Lost Sector is found in the Liming Harbor region of Neomuna, which is in the southeast area of the map. When you rank up to rank 12 with Nimbus, there’s even a fast travel point in that region for you to get to.

Like all Lost Sectors, the Thrilladrome will become a Legendary Lost Sector where players will be able to try and procure new exotic armor pieces throughout the seasons of each Destiny 2 year.

The Thrilladrome’s location in Neomuna can be seen marked on the map above. It’s a large building with an arcade inside, and you’ll know you’re there when you see the familiar Lost Sector icon painted on the wall above this door.

Screengrab via Bungie

Head inside until you’re in this room with the weird alien plant life encased inside of these two large glass enclosures. Look up above you, and hop up there to the next area.

Screengrab via Bungie

Once you hop up, you will see a vent with a grate on it. As you’ve come accustomed to throughout Destiny 2’s campaigns, you can shoot the vent and open it to head inside. Follow the pathway ahead of you once inside the vent and you will make your way into the Thrilladrome.

Screengrab via Bungie

You’ve got the rest from here. So as to not spoil the fun environment and dialogue you will hear inside, just enjoy the cool Easter egg from one of the citizens of Neomuna explaining a little bit about how life used to be like before the city turned into an unfortunate war zone.