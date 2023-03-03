How to collect Cipher Qubits in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The latest Destiny 2 expansion is here. The Witness has arrived in Lightfall, but so too has a number of cool exotic weapons and quests.

Throughout the course of Destiny 2’s many quests and missions, Bungie loves to throw all sorts of weirdly named items at the player. Destiny 2 Lightfall has a lot of these items, forcing players to collect them to progress quests.

One of the main post-game quests early on in Lightfall is Unfinished Business, which rewards a very cool Void exotic machine gun. But there are a few steps throughout the quests that force you to grind, and one of them tasks you with finding something called Cipher Qubits.

Here’s how to find and where to grind Cipher Qubits in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Where to find Cipher Qubits in Destiny 2 “Unfinished Business” quest

Screengrab via Bungie

When Lightfall’s campaign ends, the endgame begins, and it’s time to start grinding some quests on Neomuna and beyond.

After completing the first two steps of the Unfinished Business questline from Nimbus, you will now be tasked with chasing down something called Cipher Qubits. These items can then be used to extract resources for what you need to continue the questline toward unlocking the awesome Deterministic Chaos exotic machine gun.

Cipher Qubits are items that will drop randomly from Vex enemies on Neomuna. You can find the Vex easily by heading to whichever region of the Neomuna map is the Vex Incursion Zone for that particular week, marked on the map with the blue diamond-shaped icon in the image above.

Head to the region where the Vex Incursion Zone is active and start slaying Vex. Vex will spawn periodically, but they will spawn consistently if the Terminal Overload activity is also active in the same area.

Another way to track down Cipher Qubits is by opening chests around Neomuna. Equip your Ghost with a perk that will mark chests on your HUD, like Expert Tracker or Combo Detector, and farm the chests to help with your progress.

Screengrab via Bungie

Just do your best to murder as many Vex as you possibly can, and progress will be gained. Ignore the Resources Extracted part of the quest, as this will build up over time as you pick up more and more Cipher Qubits.

Once you have enough Ciper Qubits, the quest step will end and you can continue toward the Deterministic Chaos exotic LMG.