How to get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Lightfall has finally released, bringing players tons of new content, an entirely new set of campaign missions, and countless unique weapons. The Deterministic Chaos is just one of the various Exotic weapons added with Destiny 2’s latest expansion.

This heavy machine gun is a force to be reckoned with, carrying several substantial benefits along with its already notably damage output. Players wielding the Deterministic Chaos most notably deal extra damage after landing consecutive shots, dishing out massive amounts of void damage.

If you are an avid heavy weapon user in Destiny 2, you surely will not want to miss your chance to obtain the Deterministic Chaos. If you are looking to add this weapon to your arsenal in Lightfall, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get the Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2 Lightfall

In order to obtain the Deterministic Chaos in Lightfall, players simply need to complete the “From Zero” quest as part of the main campaign. Lightfall introduced an entirely new set of campaign missions that players will need to run through before being introduced to end-game content.

From Zero is a short quest that requires the player to complete several missions, such as completing patrols, Terminal Overload, looting chests, and more. Before being able to loot the Deterministic Chaos in this quest however, players will also need to complete the Shadow Legionary quest.

Deterministic Chaos Traits in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2 Lightfall is a heavy machine gun that deals void damage. As with most Exotic weapons, there are unique traits and perks that players can unlock that add to the weapon’s damage capabilities. Below are all traits and perks that players can unlock with the Deterministic Chaos:

Vexadecimal – Every fourth Heavy Metal projectile causes enemy to be volatile.

Every fourth Heavy Metal projectile causes enemy to be volatile. Heavy Metal – Every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that causes enemies to be weakened.

Every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that causes enemies to be weakened. Ricochet Rounds – Bullets from the Deterministic Chaos ricochet off surfaces.

Bullets from the Deterministic Chaos ricochet off surfaces. Polygonal Rifling – Reduces recoil and improves stability.

Reduces recoil and improves stability. Composite Stock – Increases handling speed and stability.



