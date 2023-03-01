Destiny 2 Lightfall Unfinished Business: How to extract data from Cloud Accretions

While Lightfall’s campaign can leave much to be desired, there are plenty of activities to do after you’re done with the main story. You can gather resources to help with your Strand subclass or chase down several Exotic weapons by completing post-campaign quests, including the Unfinished Business mission. It awards the Deterministic Chaos Exotic machine gun, but players will have to put in some work to obtain it.

As part of the Unfinished Business quest, players will have to navigate the neon metropolis of Neomuna and look for Cloud Accretions, which are plentiful throughout the city. They’ll also need Cipher Qubits, a new (and limited) currency that’s integral to extracting Rohan’s data. Cipher Qubits seem to be restricted to the Unfinished Business mission, so there’s one less resource to worry about as you visit Neomuna—though the game still offers you plenty of items to keep track of after the campaign.

Here’s what you need to know to advance the Unfinished Business quest and get you one step closer to the Deterministic Chaos Exotic.

How to extract Rohan’s data from Cloud Accretions in Lightfall

For a rather convoluted set of instructions, the process for extracting Rohan’s data is actually rather straightforward. First, you’ll need to get some Cipher Qubits. This resource drops from Vex in Neomuna, so look for the time-traveling robots across the city. We recommend the Vex Incursion Zone for maximum results since it’s easy to double down on Patrols and public events to obtain Strand Meditations while you’re at it.

Each extraction costs eight Qubits, and you’ll need to extract Rohan’s data five times. This means you’ll need at least 40 Qubits, and you can track how many you have (and how many extractions you can make) by hovering over the quest in your Journal tab.

Once you have enough Qubits to perform at least one extraction, look for Cloud Accretions throughout Neomuna. While that esoteric name may suggest something mysterious, Cloud Accretions are just Neomuna’s destination resources. They look like quicksilver spikes coming out of the ground. Because they’re the destination resource, however, you can also easily find them by equipping a Resource Detector Ghost mod.

Once you’ve obtained the necessary amount of Qubits and interacted with five Cloud Accretions, you’ll advance to the next step of Unfinished Business, which requires you to head towards Maya’s Retreat on the map and continue your journey. This quest has 13 steps, though, so there’s still plenty more to do before you can take Rohan’s weapon as your own.