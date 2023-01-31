Destiny 2 fans have been anticipating the Lightfall expansion since its announcement, but Bungie has shown them a glimpse of what may come to their arsenal soon. The developer showed off some Lightfall Exotics in a weapon trailer released on Jan. 31, less than a month away from the expansion’s Feb. 28 launch.

The trailer showed off three Exotic weapons and three Exotic armor pieces, giving fans an idea of what they can expect to earn. If previous expansions are anything to go by, the armor pieces could be tied to campaign completion (as was the case in Shadowkeep and with The Witch Queen), and the weapons could stem from post-campaign quests (seen recently in Lament and Parasite) or from other sources, such as the season pass.

The trailer also shed some light on the upcoming Quicksilver Storm catalyst and on some Strand-aligned keywords. The Quicksilver Storm catalyst will create Strand Tangles upon getting a grenade kill, which players can toss at enemies based on the video.

Here are all the Exotic weapons and armor that are coming to the game in Lightfall, as seen in the weapons trailer.

All upcoming Lightfall Exotics shown in the weapons trailer

Here’s a short description of all the weapons that featured in the Lightfall weapons trailer and other promotional material. The descriptions alongside each come from a press kit about the trailer.

Final Warning (Strand sidearm): This Strand Sidearm shoots tracking rounds that seek out nearby enemies.

This Strand Sidearm shoots tracking rounds that seek out nearby enemies. Deterministic Chaos (Void machine gun): A Void Machine Gun that rhythmically weakens enemies as it fires.

A Void Machine Gun that rhythmically weakens enemies as it fires. Winterbite (Stasis Glaive): A Stasis Exotic Glaive that freezes enemies on impact with frost orbs, leaving them vulnerable to a follow-up attack.

Each of these Exotics is bound to be fairly unique on its own. Final Warning brings Strand damage from weapons, similarly to how Stasis became a damage type on guns sometime after its release. The Deterministic Chaos machine gun will debuff targets every four hits and make them Volatile every 16th hit, though its fire rate will have a big impact on how it fires.

The Winterbite glaive is also filling in a long-requested gap in guardians’ arsenal by giving them a Stasis glaive—the only subclass present in The Witch Queen that didn’t appear as a glaive element. Though Winterbite will be an Exotic, it can be a way to sate the desire for a unique glaive for Stasis builds, or even just for regular crowd control.

All Lightfall Exotic armor pieces shown in the trailer

The three Exotic Armor pieces show some interactions with Strand. The Hunter one gives some flinch resistance after grappling, leaning into the class’ mobility. Titans and Warlocks, on the other hand, modify other keywords in their classes. The descriptions on each Exotic stem from the press kit.

Cyrtarachne’s Façade (Hunter helmet): This Exotic helmet gives extra protection as Hunters gain armor and flinch resistance when they grapple.

This Exotic helmet gives extra protection as Hunters gain armor and flinch resistance when they grapple. Abeyant Leap (Titan leg armor) : When Titans use their Barricade with this Exotic leg armor, it spawns seeking projectiles that suspend enemies and gives armor to its wielder.

: When Titans use their Barricade with this Exotic leg armor, it spawns seeking projectiles that suspend enemies and gives armor to its wielder. Swarmers (Warlock leg armor): This new Exotic leg armor allows Warlocks to create a Threadling to infest and attack enemies after destroying a tangle.

The three Exotic armor pieces interact with Strand in different capacities. Hunters can trigger Woven Mail by grappling with Cyrtarachne’s Façade equipped, while Warlocks and Titans can lean on their ability keywords. Warlocks can make Threadlings, which are minions that seemingly run toward enemies and explode. Titans use Lashes to suspend enemies. These could follow the formula of the 3.0 subclasses, where some keywords are democratized but certain classes have more ways of activating them.