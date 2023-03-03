Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion in the Destiny series from Bungie. In this expansion, players can experience a new campaign and immersive storyline, enjoy the new Darkness power subclass, Strand, and gain exotic loot. While there are quite a few quests, one that is a little challenging to complete is To Hero.

To Hero resembles the quest From Zero, where you’ll need to serve the people of Neomuna. However, in the To Hero quest, you must give the people hope, which they severely lack. To do this, you’ll need to complete a series of quests.

So, how do you complete the To Hero quest in Lightfall?

How to complete the To Hero quest in Destiny 2

You must complete four steps for the To Hero quest: Looting Boxes, Working with the Neomuna people, Defeating the Shadow Legionary, Gha’ram, and speaking to Nimbus.

To Hero quest step one: Looting Boxes

In this step, you must retrieve the remaining supply caches from the chests in Neomuna. And there are nine you need to loot. These regional chests can be challenging to locate, but you’ll find three in Ahimsa Park, Zephyr Concourse, and Liming Harbor.

The Ahimsa Park chests can be found by the entrance to Ahimsa Park, in a cave heading towards Calus’ ship, and in a cave below the Typhon Imperator. The Zephyr chests can be found above a balcony in Zephyr Concourse near Striders’ Gate, in a hidden neon room, and behind a shop’s glass on the catwalk. You can find the Liming Harbor chests on the scaffolding near the crane in Límíng Harbor, inside the ship, and by the colossal turbines.

We have a more comprehensive guide on finding these chests if you’re having trouble.

To Hero quest step two: Working with the Neomuna people

In this quest, you must help defend the city by completing public events and patrols. And you will need to gather resource nodes and chests to help build the Neomuna people’s supplies. The quest is complete when the progress bar hits one hundred percent.

To Hero quest step three: Defeating the Shadow Legionary, Gha’ram

In this quest, you must defeat the Shadow Legionary, Gha’ram. You’ll need to go to Ahimsa Park and enter Calus’s fortress. As soon as you’re inside, you’ll want to follow the left path until you reach a dead end. But if you turn right, you’ll see a hole you must jump into. And this takes you into the Typhon Imperator.

Make your way through the narrow entrance, and defeat the adds. At the center of the room is a golden ball you need to enter; it’s a teleportation tool that transports you into a large room filled with mobs and Gha’ram.

The easiest way to defeat him is to take out the mob first, and if you need to, use the stairs for cover. Once you’ve taken care of the cannon fodder, you can kill Gha’ram.

Upon his death, a teleportation ball will spawn. Use it, and you’ll teleport to a strange, art-filled room. Continue onwards, and you’ll find yourself in the arena. From here, you can travel back to Strider’s Gate.

To Hero quest step four: Speak to Nimbus

When you arrive at Strider’s Gate, go and talk to Nimbus. He will give you the Round Robin, a Legendary Strand Hand Cannon with an Aggressive Frame for all your troubles. And that’s the end of the To Hero quest.

Although there are only a few steps, Destiny 2 Lightfall’s To Hero quest can be tedious and time-consuming, but worth it if you want the Legendary Strand Hand Cannon.