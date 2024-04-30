The magnificent Luna’s Howl has returned to Destiny 2. This hand cannon boasts a few changes, including a different rpm, a new perk pool, and plenty of god rolls to chase.

Luna’s Howl maintains its signature Magnificent Howl perk, though it’s seen some changes with its new incarnation. After Bungie backtracked on its controversial sunsetting, the original Luna’s can also return without any power level constraints, boasting a static roll of Zen Moment/Magnificent Howl.

With Luna’s Howl returning as part of the BRAVE Arsenal, this Solar hand cannon comes with new perks, expanding its range to include recent additions like Heal Clip and Enlightened Action, plus Incandescent for some extra subclass synergy.

Here are our Luna’s Howl god rolls for both PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Luna’s Howl god rolls: PvE and PvP

Magnificent Howl is in both our god rolls, and for good reason. This versatile, unique trait is a signature of Luna’s Howl and its sibling Not Forgotten (ironically left out of the reissued BRAVE Arsenal), and it’s lethal in the right hands. The BRAVE Luna also offers a myriad of options, rather than having a static roll, with top-tier perks across both activity types.

You may miss some established perks for each activity type—including Frenzy or One For All in PvE to create space in higher-end content—but Luna’s Howl continues to be a solid weapon, especially if you have a god roll of it.

Luna’s Howl PvE god roll

Barrel: Smallbore or Corkscrew Rifling

Smallbore or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Flared Magwell or Tactical Mag

Flared Magwell or Tactical Mag Third column: Heal Clip, Subsistence, or Enlightened Action

Heal Clip, Subsistence, or Enlightened Action Fourth column: Magnificent Howl, Desperate Measures, or Incandescent For higher-end content, Precision Instrument might also work.

Magnificent Howl, Desperate Measures, or Incandescent

Despite the original being a PvP-focused weapon at heart, the BRAVE Luna’s Howl also has good options for its PvE god roll.

Luna’s third column boasts three perks that are excellent in their own right. Heal Clip is a great way to top up your health after a kill, with some Solar synergy to boot. You may be reloading somewhat often with Magnificent Howl anyway, so having those reloads grant you some health is more than welcome.

Subsistence is also a tried-and-true perk for PvE, an established powerhouse that refills a bit of your magazine with each kill. The only reservation for Subsistence here is that it may fill your mag to full and prevent you from reloading, which can be a bit frustrating when using Magnificent Howl—though likely not disruptive enough to ditch this perk.

The last option for the third column is the newly released, already beloved Enlightened Action, which is a simpler version of Rapid Hit without the stability bonuses. You get a lot of benefits from this perk with so little setup that it’s hard not to include it.

The old one has a static roll, but the BRAVE version offers a lot more freedom. Image via Bungie

The fourth column is where Luna’s magic happens. Magnificent Howl, naturally, is front and center as the flagship perk. And while that’s what we’re farming for, it also has a few competitors. The refurbished Magnificent Howl grants you higher-damaging rounds for each precision kill before reloading, giving it flavor and firepower. Generally, that’s going to be the best choice in slot, especially if you can rack up precision kills quickly, though this perk may fall off in higher-end content.

Desperate Measures has grown into one of our favorite perks given how easy it is to activate. It activates even when stowed, so that’s an easy-to-manage buff for your weapon that you can keep up by getting kills. Kill Clip, of course, is always a reliable option (especially with Heal Clip), but we’ve been getting more mileage out of Desperate Measures.

Incandescent is here to grant Luna’s some more Solar synergy as arguably the best Solar perk in the game. This is where this hand cannon has some competition in the form of Zaouli’s Bane, which can roll Explosive Payload and Incandescent. Zaouli’s is a common sight in Solar builds thanks to that combination, but that might change with Luna’s in the running.

For higher-end content where enemies are tougher, Precision Instrument might work since it doesn’t require kills to get, though this perk would easily get outranked if One for All or Frenzy were on Luna’s perk pool.

The old king that may continue its reign. Image via Bungie

Luna’s Howl PvP god roll

Barrel: Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling

or Hammer-Forged Rifling Mag: High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

or Ricochet Rounds Third column: Encore or Eye of the Storm

Fourth column: Magnificent Howl or Kill Clip (Honorable mention: Opening Shot)

Our PvP god roll for Luna’s Howl focuses on boosting its range, with the option of extra stability through Smallbore or Ricochet. Luna’s recoil pattern is far more forgiving than other 140s (thanks to its Precision frame), so it’s up to you if you’ll grab some stability or squeeze out every bit of range you can.

Encore feels like a good, synergistic perk in the third column for PvP. Not only does it give you stacking buffs to range, stability, and accuracy, but precision kills give you more stacks—a perfect synergy with Magnificent Howl. Eye of the Storm is a common sight in PvP god rolls, and it has a spot on ours too. Slideshot may be a backup option if you want to go with range, and Enlightened Action is hardly a bad perk on its own.

The fourth column has a bit more leeway thanks to three great choices. Magnificent Howl being Luna’s most unique element definitely makes a use case for this weapon, especially given how powerful it can be if you stack it enough. Kill Clip is a good choice, letting you kill any guardian with two headshots and one body shot and making your TTK more forgiving even if you miss.

Opening Shot, on the other hand, is also an excellent perk for the Crucible, since it gives you an edge on landing the first shot. Opening Shot makes it easier to start an engagement, and Luna’s recoil pattern makes it easier to finish it. Ultimately, we’re going for Magnificent Howl, but there are plenty of options for most playstyles.

