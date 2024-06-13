Here are the Sightline Survey god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Sightline Survey is one of the many Vex weapons coming to Destiny 2 with the release of Echoes, and though its perk pool may be a bit worse than its competition, getting a god roll of it can get you set up with a good primary weapon.

The Precision Frame archetype can be divisive for Destiny 2 guardians. Aside from Luna’s Howl, hand cannons in this archetype largely fire at 180rpm, with a smaller recoil and a faster fire rate than the others. Because of this, some players swear by these hand cannons and others dismantle them on sight.

In addition to its archetype potentially hindering it, Sightline Survey also has strong competition in Arc hand cannons, with Posterity (Deep Stone Crypt’s 180rpm hand cannon) as direct competition, getting an edge because it can roll Voltshot in the third column. Nation of Beasts (Last Wish) and Waking Vigil (Dreaming City) are also weapons to beat, though they’re Adaptive and fire at 140rpm.

One of Sightline Survey’s main upsides is its availability, though. It’s a seasonal weapon for the first act of Echoes, which makes it easy to obtain. Here are our god rolls for this hand cannon.

Destiny 2 Sightline Survey PvE god roll

It gets points for style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Smallbore or Corkscrew Rifling

Smallbore or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Appended Mag or Tactical Mag

Appended Mag or Tactical Mag Third column: Triple Tap or Enlightened Action Strategist and Keep Away are good options.

Triple Tap or Enlightened Action Fourth column: Voltshot Desperate Measures or Kill Clip work as alternatives.

Voltshot

Though none of the third-column options are as good as Voltshot (which would be the case for Posterity), our Vex hand cannon has a few good perks to choose from. Triple Tap works well for 180rpms, which fire quickly, and Enlightened Action performs well as a general-use reload perk. Strategist rounds out the triad of perks that grant energy to specific abilities, and if you’re ever in need of class ability energy, this may work. This weapon’s perk pool isn’t that stacked, so there’s not much outside of it.

The biggest draw of Sightline Survey may be Voltshot in the fourth column. This perk is strong enough on its own, but any primary weapon with it (or Indebted Kindness) can turn into an add-clearing machine. This is by far the best-in-slot for most content, though Desperate Measures and Kill Clip are also good options for more damage.

In content where enemies take longer to die and activating these on-kill perks is harder, Precision Instrument might work in a pinch, but you’re likely better off keeping Desperate Measures active.

Destiny 2 Sightline Survey PvP god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling, Corkscrew Rifling, or Arrowhead Brake.

Hammer-Forged Rifling, Corkscrew Rifling, or Arrowhead Brake. Mag: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Third column: Keep Away or To the Pain

Keep Away or To the Pain Fourth column: Kill Clip, Opening Shot, or Eye of the Storm

Sightline Survey can work for PvP, with a couple of perks that may do well in the Crucible. We opted for Keep Away for the bonus range and accuracy while targets are 15 meters or more away, but To the Pain works in a pinch—especially if you have Eye of the Storm in the fourth column.

Crucible players can opt for a few perks. Kill Clip makes for a more comfortable time-to-kill, while Opening Shot makes it easier to land the first hit on your enemy. Eye of the Storm has always been a viable option depending on your preference, but it can work even better with To the Pain. We would rather use a different archetype of hand cannon in the Crucible, however.

