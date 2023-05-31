After the revamping of the ever-popular IKELOS SMG and the release of the ubiquitous (and nearly broken) The Immortal, Destiny 2 players have another 750rpm SMG to chase. This time, though, Ghosts of the Deep’s No Survivors boasts a Solar element, which opens up another alternative to the elusive CALUS Mini-Tool.

No Survivors comes with great perks in its pool for both activity types, meaning all players can benefit from obtaining a good roll of it. It shines in PvE, particularly due to its invaluable synergies for Solar subclasses, but it can also be a tool of destruction in the Crucible. This SMG is locked behind the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, though, which requires the Lightfall dungeon key.

That said, chasing a god roll of No Survivors can certainly be worth it if you have access to Ghosts of the Deep and are willing to farm it (or just get super lucky). God rolls are built on personal preference, but in our experience, this SMG has a few clear outliers for each activity. Here are our PvE and PvP god rolls for No Survivors in Destiny 2.

What is the No Survivors PvE god roll in Destiny 2?

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling , Smallbore, or Fluted Barrel

, Smallbore, or Fluted Barrel Mag: High-Caliber Rounds , Flared Magwell, or Ricochet Rounds

, Flared Magwell, or Ricochet Rounds First perk: Demolitionist (Honorable mention: Surplus)

(Honorable mention: Surplus) Second perk: Incandescent, Target Lock, or Adrenaline Junkie

It’s easy to spot what makes No Survivors great from the get-go. Incandescent has been the crown jewel of Solar builds since Solar 3.0, and this SMG offers an extra way to get it, in a package that provides similar reliability to the prized CALUS Mini-Tool. No Survivor’s advantage, though, lies in the fact that it can roll Incandescent in tandem with Demolitionist—another amazing perk for build synergy.

Demolitionist gives you grenade energy on each kill. Solar grenades can deal good damage on their own, but they also serve to proc some synergies within the subclass. Demolitionist means more grenades, which pairs perfectly with Incandescent’s power to trigger Solar verbs.

Demolitionist/Incandescent isn’t the only synergy No Survivors has, though. Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie creates a self-fulfilling loop where you buff your weapon by getting grenade kills, then you get grenade energy by getting weapon kills. It’s an invaluable option, and we also featured that in our god roll because of its sheer firepower (whereas Incandescent provides its value through utility and not direct damage output).

Target Lock is also a potentially good option for PvE since it boosts your damage the longer you fire your weapon, though targets in lower-end PvE will probably die before you get better benefits out of it. We personally prefer Adrenaline Junkie over Target Lock in our god roll, but both perks certainly have their merit.

What is the No Survivors PvP god roll in Destiny 2?

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling, Corkscrew Rifling, or Smallbore

Corkscrew Rifling, or Smallbore Mag: High-Caliber Rounds or Ricochet Rounds

or Ricochet Rounds First perk: Rangefinder

Second perk: Target Lock

No Survivors shares The Immortal’s tried-and-true formula, and given how much success the creed of Rangefinder/Target Lock has shown since the Immortal’s release, it’s hard to diverge from it—especially since No Survivors doesn’t really offer that many alternatives that would be even worth entertaining, anyway.

The goal here is to go for some range to improve your playing space. And between Hammer-Forged Rifling, the extra range and flinch from High-Caliber Rounds, and Rangefinder, you should have a little over 20.5m as an engagement range, according to data from D2Foundry, with a Range masterwork pushing you into 21.67m when ADSing.

Target Lock is the icing on the cake, progressively increasing your damage as you land more shots. The extra range should extend your playing field a bit, giving you more room to make Target Lock work its magic. It’s a simple formula, but one that’s been proven over and over again, as Crucible players can attest.

Elemental Capacitor can serve as a backup, but barring Target Lock, the only damage perk No Survivors has is Adrenaline Junkie, which is more PvE oriented than PvP. It can still work decently provided you get kills, but unlike Target Lock, it doesn’t benefit you on your first engagement, before you can chain the perk. Rangefinder is also the gold standard for this weapon, but Surplus can serve as a passable second choice thanks to its boosts while you have abilities full.

