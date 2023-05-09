An old favorite has returned to Destiny 2’s Nightfall pool. The Buzzard is back, bringing a plethora of new perks up its sleeve. This weapon can do some damage in the Crucible, but it really shines in PvE content thanks to its perk pool and buffs to both sidearms and Kinetic weapons, making this an easy god roll to choose from.

The Buzzard is back as a Nightfall weapon, meaning it’s only available on specific weeks each season. Players who do venture into these activities can definitely find their time worth it, especially since higher difficulties have increased drop rates—and those who venture into Grandmasters can even get an Adept version of the Buzzard for their troubles.

Here are the Buzzard god rolls for both PvE and PvP.

Buzzard PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Smallbore, Fluted Barrel, or Corkscrew Rifling

Smallbore, Fluted Barrel, or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Appended Mag, High-Caliber Rounds, or Flared Magwell

Appended Mag, High-Caliber Rounds, or Flared Magwell First perk: Overflow or Perpetual Motion (Honorable mention: Fourth Time’s the Charm)

Overflow or Perpetual Motion (Honorable mention: Fourth Time’s the Charm) Second perk: Kinetic Tremors, Frenzy, or Multikill Clip (Honorable mentions: Swashbuckler, Vorpal Weapon)

Like some other Nightfall weapons, the Buzzard presents a few different good options. Our god roll for it would feature Overflow and Kinetic Tremors (for novelty’s sake if nothing else), but that’s hardly the only combination worth chasing.

In our experience, Overflow is the best in slot for PvE—and you don’t see many sidearms with it. Overflow overfills your magazine when you pick up special or heavy ammo, which can be a common occurrence. Perpetual Motion continues to be a reliable option since its introduction in the 30th Anniversary Pack, which is a testament to how useful it can be for both PvE and PvP. Fourth Time’s the Charm emerges as an outlier: It’s another rare perk on sidearms, and it adds some flavor to the Buzzard. Encore and Pulse Monitor are more PvP-focused, so odds are they’ll be a dismantle for PvE.

The fourth column also brings its own litany of solid options. Kinetic Tremors is the new kid on the block for season 20, and it’s shaping up to be a promising, timeless choice. If you’re looking for sheer damage, though, this sidearm has access to Frenzy, Multikill Clip, and Swashbuckler in column four, offering three great free damage-boosting options. If you’re looking to take on Champions or sturdier foes, Vorpal Weapon is a good choice—though odds are you’ll just switch weapons instead.

As far as its parts go, the Buzzard has a solid reload speed on its own, though it doesn’t hurt to spec into that stat a bit more. Flared Magwell or Light Mag help in that regard, but the former has a bigger benefit to reload and provides some stability on the side. High-Caliber Rounds continues to flinch, so it maintains its value, and Appended Mag has the benefit of boosting the extra magazine size from Overflow. The barrel can bring some extra spice in the form of handling (Fluted Barrel) or an all-around boost to stats with Corkscrew or Smallbore.

Buzzard PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore, or Fluted Barrel

Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore, or Fluted Barrel Mag: High-Caliber Rounds, Ricochet Rounds, or Armor-Piercing Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds, Ricochet Rounds, or Armor-Piercing Rounds First perk: Perpetual Motion or Encore (Honorable Mention: Pulse Monitor)

Perpetual Motion or Encore (Honorable Mention: Pulse Monitor) Second perk: Rangefinder (Honorable mention: Multikill Clip)

The Buzzard isn’t as exceptional for PvP as it is for PvE, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. Its stocked suite for PvE also has room for a couple of decent PvP options, though you’ll have to play around in the sidearm range for maximum benefits.

As far as parts go, aim for range and stability, with High-Caliber Rounds entering the fray as a competitor due to the increased flinch. Fluted emerges as an alternative if you’re looking for some handling, and the tradeoff in range can easily be worth the extra handling (Fluted drops your range by roughly 0.35m compared to Hammer-Forged, based on data from d2foundry). The difference may not seem like much, but every millimeter counts when your maximum range is as low as a sidearm.

For perks, Perpetual Motion will make your Buzzard feel even more well-rounded, with a free boost to stability, handling, and reload as long as you’re moving. Encore is another solid option, giving you stacking buffs to range, stability, and accuracy. The choice depends on playstyle, but Perpetual Motion has an easier trigger.

Likewise, the choice between the two perks in column four is also a matter of benefits. Rangefinder can make a noticeable improvement to this weapon’s range, giving you slightly more wiggle room within the sidearm’s cramped engagement distance. It’s active when ADSing, too, which is an easy trigger.

Multikill Clip, on the other hand, grants you some extra damage if you reload after a kill, which makes it far more forgiving to take down one target after another. Multikill Clip performs better in modes with more enemies, but even then, we recommend Rangefinder as our god roll to make for a more consistent weapon.

This article takes into account the sandbox at the end of Season of Defiance, after the midseason patch. We’ll update this article in case of any changes to the meta or the weapon’s perk pool.