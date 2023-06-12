Here are the Bug-Out Bag god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Solar 3.0 is one of the most prominent and powerful subclasses in Destiny 2, in no small part thanks to the synergy it can have with a variety of Solar weapons. One of the most notable examples of this was Season of the Haunted’s reissued Calus Mini-Tool and the Incandescent perk found on it. The easily accessible Solar Ignition and Scorch effects on a gun that was already very strong made it a must-have for anyone playing enemy dense PvE content on a Solar subclass.

But those that missed out or failed to get a crafted version of the gun have struggled to have many effective alternatives since then. That’s changed in Season of the Deep, where weapons from the Reckoning activity have been reissued with a plethora of new perks to chase. Chief among these is Bug-Out Bag, an Adaptive Frame Solar SMG that conveniently comes packaged with the same heavy hitters players chased on its predecessors.

Whether you want to get the Incandescent roll that turns Bug-Out Bag into an ad clear machine or you’d prefer to play it safe with something in the vein of Swashbuckler and Multikill Clip, there’s plenty worth chasing on this gun. It’s lack of craftability is unfortunate, but chasing the god roll down shouldn’t be too much of a challenge if you spend enough time fishing on the EDZ banks in Season of the Deep.

It’s also important to pick out barrel and magazine choices that can improve the areas in which Bug-Out Bag lacks, namely for things such as handling or stability. This isn’t crucial, but it will improve the feel of the weapon from encounter to encounter. Even if you have the perfect perks in column three and four, there’s no harm in going deeper to find a Bug-Out Bag drop with the perfect barrel, magazine, and masterwork too.

Here’s our recommendations for the reissued Bug-Out Bag’s god rolls in Season of the Deep, as well as some of the best alternative perks to look out for.

Bug-Out Bag PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Incandescent is a no-brainer for any Solar users. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

First perk: Subsistence

Second perk: Incandescent

Inevitably one of the more unfortunate side effects of Bug-Out Bag not being craftable is you can’t get Enhanced Incadescent on it. While this means it will struggle to compare to Calus Mini-Tool, the god roll you can get on Bug-Out Bag is still a perfectly fine replacement if you weren’t able to get the Mini-Tool while it was more readily available. It’s also an Adaptive Frame instead of a Lightweight Frame, which means it’s a little more stable and has a bit more of a punch to it.

Subsistence and Slideways are your two dedicated reload perk options in column three. Both of these can work based on your playstyle, but Subsistence is a more consistently beneficial perk to go for in the majority of cases. If you’re less concerned with the uptime of your magazine, you can also branch out into some different perks that are here as well.

Perpetual Motion is a perfect option to take over Subsistence if you’re using Bug-Out Bag against beefier targets (for example, in Gambit) thanks to its passive bumps to everything from stability to reload speed.

In the fourth column, Incandescent might be the standout choice, but it isn’t the only one for those players less interested in the Solar-specific perks. Both Swashbuckler and Multikill Clip are here for varying takes on a more traditional damage-enhancing perk, and the new Collective Action perk can be a route to take for those on subclasses such as Stasis or Void. Swashbuckler and Multikill Clip are capable of providing the highest damage buffs, but Collective Action’s flat 20-percent bonus is much easier to keep active with the right ability build.

Bug-Out Bag PvP god roll in Destiny 2

It’s all about the stat boosts in the Crucible for Bug-Out Bag. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds

First perk: Perpetual Motion

Second perk: Killing Wind

The Crucible is a complicated environment to figure out the perfect roll for the Bug-Out Bag in. This is in no small part due to the specific parameters of effectiveness SMG’s currently exist in for PvP, which means only a narrow subset of Bug-Out Bag’s perks can work here. Range and stability are key here, so taking on Smallbore, Perpetual Motion and Killing Wind are all pretty crucial components of success.

You can afford to be a bit more flexible with the magazine though. Fortunately, Bug-Out Bag’s reissued perk pool comes stocked with a lot of very strong options in the magazine column with range-boosting effects. Ricochet Rounds sits at the top of the pile due to it enhancing both range and stability, but High-Caliber Rounds makes an argument for itself with the additional flinch it inflicts on opponents. This can potentially give you a small edge in close-range gunfights.

It’s tough to recommend many perk picks outside of this narrow subset in PvP, but there are a few small adjustments you can make for your preference. Perpetual Motion can be swapped out for Slideways for a similar set of stat boosts if its activation requirements better suit your playstyle. As well as this, an argument can be made for the now-buffed Fragile Focus in column four. With it now requiring the player’s shield to be broken to lose the additional 20 range—instead of disappearing the moment you take any damage—it can be a solid neutral game alternative to Killing Wind.

It’s tough to make god roll recommendations in a similar vein to SMG’s such as Shayura’s Wrath, where you can get away with a damage-enhancing perk in column four like Kill Clip, as Bug-Out Bag does not have the same robust suite of base stats to fall back on. A lack of perks like Moving Target or Rangefinder are some additional factors as well that hold it back from being able to effectively use Multikill Clip or Swashbuckler in the Crucible.

