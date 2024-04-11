Hellion, Unbroken, and Ascension: The Final Shape Aspects, explained

The Final Shape marks huge changes for Destiny 2, and Bungie is doubling on them by adding three new Aspects to Light-based subclasses. Hellion, Unbroken, and Ascension can open up new combinations, whether in their respective elements or as part of a Prismatic build.

The Prismatic subclass took center stage after its reveal, letting players pick abilities from both Light and Dark classes. Prismatic and Light-based subclasses also have three new Supers (revealed months ahead of the new subclass). To wrap up the slew of new additions, some trees also received new Aspects that go well with their base version or the Prismatic subclass.

Each class received one new Aspect, which goes on the same subclass that got the new Super abilities. Both the new Super and Aspect are available for Prismatic subclasses:

Solar Warlock: Hellion (Aspect), Song of Flame (Super)

Hellion (Aspect), Song of Flame (Super) Void Titan: Unbroken (Aspect), Twilight Arsenal (Super)

Unbroken (Aspect), Twilight Arsenal (Super) Arc Hunter: Ascension (Aspect), Storm’s Edge (Super)

Here’s the effect of each Aspect in The Final Shape, as outlined in a press release—and our preliminary recommendations on what to pair them with.

What does Hellion do in Destiny 2?

Solar Warlock: Activating your class ability creates a Solar Soul that shoots at enemies.

Activating your class ability creates a Solar Soul that shoots at enemies. Solar Warlocks also gain the Song of Flame Super, which grants them Radiant, increases ability regen for them and nearby allies, and boosts their regular abilities.

Arc and Void have their elemental-aligned souls, and now, Solar can join in on the fun. The Hellion Aspect lets players create a hovering Solar Soul that will shoot elemental projectiles at enemies. It lasts for around 20 seconds in a dev build, though its uptime may change once The Final Shape releases.

With Solar Warlock’s limitations in 3.0, Hellion will likely pair with Touch of Flame in pure Solar builds unless in specific cases (including Solar builds). Prismatic Warlocks have access to this Aspect in the Solar portion of their kit, though, and we’re excited to pair it with Feed the Void or Bleak Watcher. If we’re going to ditch Icarus Dash after years of using it, it might as well be for something grand.

Solar finally gets a minion to help you in the fight. Image via Bungie

What does Unbroken do in Destiny 2?

Void Titan: Consuming your grenade creates a shield that absorbs damage. Guardians can release the shield to do damage to enemies.

Consuming your grenade creates a shield that absorbs damage. Guardians can release the shield to do damage to enemies. Sentinels also gain the Twilight Arsenal Super, which lets guardians throw three hammers that deal damage and can be used as melee weapons.

The Final Shape is giving some attention to Void Titans. Not only are they getting the (incredible-looking) Twilight Arsenal Super, but the Unbroken Aspect helps them lean on the Sentinel’s class identity as a bulwark in battle.

Void Titans are in a bit of an odd spot when it comes to their Aspects. Bastion all but requires Offensive Bulwark to work properly, which means they’re skipping out on the powerful Controlled Demolition. The Unbroken Aspect adds a different option for Sentinels, and we’re excited to depart from the Bastion-Bulwark combo we’ve been using since Void 3.0. More importantly, it’s also available for Prismatic Titans, though it may be hard to give up either Consecration or Drengr’s Lash to slot it in your build.

Void Titans need more options, and Unbroken is here to add some variety. Image via Bungie

What does Ascension do in Destiny 2?

Arc Hunter: While airborne, use your class ability to deal damage and jolt nearby enemies. Amplifies nearby allies.

While airborne, use your class ability to deal damage and jolt nearby enemies. Amplifies nearby allies. Arcstriders also get the Storm’s Edge Super, which teleports the Hunter forward and deals damage to enemies in their location, up to thrice per super at base values.

Ascension brings great utility for Hunters who want to use their class ability offensively, with extra synergy if you’re using Tempest Strike. Ascension will damage nearby enemies and amplify allies regardless of subclass, though you have to be close for it to work properly. This Aspect is bound to increase your class ability cooldown just like Strand’s Ensnaring Slam, but building around it can likely give you great uptime on it anyway.

Prismatic Hunters can also take up Ascension as their Arc Aspect, and it can go with Stylish Executioner, Gunpowder Gamble, Winter’s Shroud, or Threaded Specter. There’s room for good synergy with grenades, too: the new subclass has access to Duskfield Grenades and Grapple, which can help keep enemies in place or just get you where you need to be.

Arc Hunter has a fairly certain kit, but there’s always room for more. Image via Bungie

The three Aspects in The Final Shape will change the game and add a good bit of variety to Light-based subclasses, and the fact that they work with Prismatic also puts some extra flavor on the new toys. They may not slot into every build, but the different combinations can spice up the gameplay.

