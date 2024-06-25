Destiny 2’s most generous Exotic item glitch has been fixed

Guardians farming for the new Exotic class items in Destiny 2 are mourning the loss of a highly rewarding glitch that let players double their rewards in the Dual Destiny mission. Today’s Update 8.0.0.5 fixed the bug, making it more time-consuming to obtain the rolls guardians have been chasing.

Recommended Videos

In the two-player Dual Destiny mission, each person can grab their class item off a display case in the final boss arena. The glitch allowed guardians to obtain two class items per drop instead of one, as long as they played the mission using the same class and followed specific steps (as spotted by GamePost).

Dual Destiny’s bug being fixed is the most heart-wrenching part of Destiny 2. Image via Bungie

The bug required both guardians to use the same class and pick up the item from the same display case at the same time. After that, there were a couple of spots players could reach to obtain a “joining allies” prompt before the mission timer ended, which would let them grab the other item.

Dual Destiny launched as a secret mission on June 11, with the start of the second week of The Final Shape, and this glitch surfaced shortly after. The generous bug eluded last week’s Patch 8.0.0.4, but the June 25 update seems to have brought it to an end.

While players can obtain Exotic class items solo by opening chests in Destiny 2‘s Pale Heart, the process can be tedious and time-consuming if you’re specifically opening as many chests as possible. While you seemingly can unlock the Dual Destiny mission by yourself, you need another person on your fireteam to clear it.

The Dual Destiny glitch was far more reliable, with experienced players trimming the mission timer to around 30 minutes or less. With four or six drops per hour, this was easily the most rewarding farming method, especially if you were chasing loot for more than one class. Because of this, the optimal way to farm for Exotic class items required a partner.

Exotic class items are exclusive to the Prismatic subclass. They come with random rolls, borrowing powers from other Exotics and even other classes. This means finding specific rolls for one class is a stroke of luck, though the late exploit helped even the odds slightly.

With the end of the glitch, players can still get Exotic class items from the Dual Destiny mission or as random drops from any chest in the Pale Heart, including cooperative focus missions—but getting the roll you want may have gotten a lot slower.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy