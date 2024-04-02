Destiny 2 The Final Shape gameplay preview stream: Date, how to watch, Twitch drops, and more

Some Destiny players have been waiting for this moment for years. The Light and Dark saga is coming to an end with The Final Shape, and developers will give a glimpse of the game’s upcoming expansion in a Twitch stream in April.

The Final Shape is a pivotal moment for Destiny 2 and, more importantly, for Bungie itself. The end of the Light and Dark saga marks a change in the cadence of seasonal content: three larger, more spaced-out episodes instead of four seasons. For Bungie, though, it’s also a watershed moment after the studio’s missed projections and layoffs, and a chance to make up for Lightfall.

The surprise announcement came at the end of the April 2 stream, in which the team also touched on the return of Destiny 2 iconic missions Whisper and Zero Hour. Here’s when and how you can watch the stream—and what rewards await you if you do.

When is The Final Shape‘s gameplay preview stream?

The Final Shape‘s gameplay stream will take place on April 9 at 11:30am CT. In it, guardians can expect a taste of what’s to come during Destiny 2‘s next expansion, presumably including a look at the new destination and potentially even the campaign itself. It’s a snippet of the expansion, whole full release is scheduled for June.

The game stream will likely give fans a glimpse of the Pale Heart. Image via Bungie

How to watch The Final Shape‘s developer gameplay preview stream

Like other Bungie broadcasts, players can watch the stream on the company’s official Twitch channel. Make sure your Bungie.net and Twitch accounts are linked before watching, because it’s the only way to get the drops from the broadcast. If you need help with the process, check out Bungie’s official guide on account linking.

The Final Shape gameplay stream: Drops and rewards

Three drops will be on the menu for the gameplay preview stream: a new emblem and two reprised rewards. The yet-unnamed emblem that showcases the logo seen in the BRAVE Arsenal, and players only have to watch 15 minutes to get it, Bungie developers said in the April 2 broadcast.

I don’t know what it’s called, but I know I want it. Screenshot via Twitch.tv/Bungie

Echo Diamond and Those Held Dear, the two emblems from the triad of streams between March 19 and April 2, will also be available as Twitch drops from this stream, offering a chance to snatch them up if you couldn’t do it during the triad of streams.

The Final Shape launches on June 4, but the broadcast will show guardians a fraction of what awaits them when they go through the Portal.

