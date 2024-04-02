Destiny 2: The Final Shape gameplay preview livestream coming next week

Destiny 2 players will get a first look at gameplay for the upcoming The Final Shape expansion in a livestream reveal next week, Bungie announced today.

The Final Shape hasn’t been shown off since its initial reveal last summer and its eventual delay. The DLC was meant to release at the end of February this year but was delayed just over three months to this June.

A new world to explore. Image via Bungie

Bungie did not detail what to expect from the stream other than the fact it’ll be a gameplay preview hosted by developers. But with a new destination, new class Super abilities, and new weapons to show off, there should be plenty for the developers to unveil.

Warlock fans will tune in for a chance to see the new Song of Flame Solar Super ability, Hunters will be diving in for the Storm’s Edge Arc Super, and Titans will watch for a better look at the Twilight Arsenal Void Super.

The stream will also likely show off the DLC’s new destination, The Pale Heart, which takes place within the Traveler itself.

“There is a place where we will find eternity being torn asunder,” The Final Shape’s website teases about the new location. “An unraveling landscape that echoes with the deeds of our past. Persevere in this impossible place and uncover what lies at the heart of this war.”

The livestream will take place on the same day that Destiny 2‘s Into the Light update drops. The new update adds a slew of new content to fill the gap left by The Final Shape’s delay, including the new Onslaught co-op mode, new and re-issued weaponry, a new social space, and a pack of three new maps for the Crucible PvP mode.

The gameplay livestream will take place on April 9 at 11:30am CT, and Into the Light should become available about a half hour later that same day, along with its launch trailer.

