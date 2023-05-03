Destiny 2 players have mixed feelings about the return of the Supremacy PvP mode

It's been nearly three years since it was last available.

A classic Destiny 2 PvP mode made its return to the game after nearly three years this week, but the community seems split on whether they’re happy about it.

The Supremacy game mode, a Destiny 1 original, hasn’t been seen in Destiny 2 since it was sent to the Destiny Content Vault at the launch of Beyond Light back in November 2020. It’s back as part of this year’s Guardian Games event, though, and players seem split on their response to it.

How ya feelin' about the new Supremacy mode in PvP so far? 👀 — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) May 3, 2023

Bungie posted a tweet today asking for feedback on how players are liking the new Supremacy, and the replies are generally positive. Many players seem to be enjoying it, although they think the Super energy gained from picking up crests should be toned down a bit.

“Remove the Super Energy gained from picking up engrams, and it seems like you may have a winner,” one Twitter reply reads.

In Supremacy, points are scored by picking up crests that drop from fallen enemies, similar to dog tags that drop in the Kill Confirmed mode made famous and popular in Call of Duty.

“I like the kill confirmed game mode, just don’t like the mass amounts of super energy from picking up engrams,” another Twitter user said.

Others, meanwhile, are calling it “the worst PvP experience” they have ever had, thanks to the fact that there’s no mercy rule in the game type. In Guardian Games, it also matches based on player class. For example, Warlocks match up on teams with Warlocks and will only play against full teams of Titans or Hunters, causing some matchmaking issues.

“Just got into two matches as hunter where we started with four players and the second it was me and one other person,” a commenter on Reddit said. “What is the matchmaking doing, Bungie?”

Whichever side of the fence players stand on when it comes to Supremacy, it’s at least nice to have a bit of variety in the Crucible game types during Guardian Games, which is live now until May 23.