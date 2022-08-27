Destiny 2 loadout system: all new details for Lightfall

A long-awaited quality of life improvement is making its way to Destiny 2 when the Lightfall expansion releases on Feb. 28, 2023: an in-game loadout system that will allow players to switch between customized loadouts with a single click.

Fans and players have been clamoring for an in-game loadout system for a while, something that would give players the ability to switch between full loadouts. Each loadout would feature every possible detail of a character’s gear: their subclass, abilities, weapons, weapon perks, armor, and armor mods. Prior to this feature’s arrival, players have been reliant on outside third-party tools like the Destiny Item Manager for creating and equipping loadouts.

Official in-game loadouts won’t be introduced until after Lightfall releases, but here’s what you can expect when that happens.

How do loadouts work in Destiny 2?

Image via Bungie

From Lightfall onwards, players can save every detail of their character page as a custom loadout. During the massive Destiny 2 showcase stream that debuted both Lightfall and the Season of Plunder, Bungie devs said they hoped to emulate the appearance/fashion manager players love.

The loadout system will also feature a new mod manager as well, designed “to make build construction easier,” according to the devs.

During the showcase, the Bungie devs said that switching loadouts would be something to do “activity to activity.” It’s unclear whether or not you’ll be able to switch loadouts in the middle of an activity.

Loadouts will make their official in-game debut in Destiny 2 when Lightfall releases on Feb. 28, 2023.