Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-order guide: Quicksilver Storm, perks, editions, and more

Anticipating for the next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, has never been higher. A stacked showcase event held by Bungie on Aug. 23 revealed tons of new new information including the new Neptune destination, a new Darkness power called Strand, and of course the official release date of Feb. 28, 2023.

The new expansion will feature a lot more content and features, and fans can pre-order the expansion ahead of time starting now. Destiny 2 players interested in Lightfall can pre-order the expansion for a handful of different platforms, and have a choice between a small number of different editions.

Here’s all the info you’ll need to make your pre-order decision for the Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-order guide

Where can I pre-order Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Destiny 2 Lightfall can be pre-ordered through the Bungie store for any platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and now for the first time, the Epic Games Store. Players can also pre-order Lightfall through each of these platform’s respective stores: the PlayStation or Xbox store, the Steam store, or the Epic Games Store.

What comes with each edition of Lightfall?

There are three editions of Lightfall that can pre-ordered through the Bungie store or each platform’s respective store.

Image via Bungie

Destiny 2: Lightfall . Players can acquire the expansion on its own for $50. Includes the expansion, the new raid, and the season pass for Season 20.

. Players can acquire the expansion on its own for $50. Includes the expansion, the new raid, and the season pass for Season 20. Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass . Players can acquire the expansion plus the annual pass for $100. Includes Lightfall, the new raid, two new dungeons, a new Exotic Sparrow ornament, the Quicksilver Storm catalyst and ornament, and season passes for Seasons 20, 21, 22, 23. Also includes four Rahool’s Secret Stash deliveries (once per season) that each contains one cosmetic accessory, two Ascendant Alloys, three Ascendant Shards, one Exotic Cipher, and five Upgrade Modules.

. Players can acquire the expansion plus the annual pass for $100. Includes Lightfall, the new raid, two new dungeons, a new Exotic Sparrow ornament, the Quicksilver Storm catalyst and ornament, and season passes for Seasons 20, 21, 22, 23. Also includes four Rahool’s Secret Stash deliveries (once per season) that each contains one cosmetic accessory, two Ascendant Alloys, three Ascendant Shards, one Exotic Cipher, and five Upgrade Modules. Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector’s Edition. Players can acquire the Collector’s Edition for $250. It includes the expansion, and everything included in the Annual Pass. The Collector’s Edition also comes with numerous physical items: the Lightfall Digital Soundtrack, an eight inch Pouka Replica Figure with LED Lights and Stand, Vanguard Lore Books, Letter from Zavala, a Mini-Lithograph, a Vinyl Sticker, and a Exclusive Collector’s Edition Emblem.

How can I get Quicksilver Storm?

Quicksilver Storm is the new exotic auto rifle that’s available in-game now to any player that pre-orders the Lightfall expansion. Players who pre-order the Annual Pass version or the Collector’s Edition can also get a catalyst and an ornament for it.

After pre-ordering the expansion, you can claim Quicksilver Storm from Cryptarch Master Rahool’s inventory at the Tower.