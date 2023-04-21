If you’re looking to re-stock on Legendary Shards in Destiny 2, hurry to your PC or console. A newly-found exploit has players raiding their Collections and dismantling items like they never have before.

The newest exploit found in the game is netting players infinite amounts of the important currency, which is used for almost every kind of non-real-world transaction in the game, including upgrading weapons and armor, purchasing weapons and armor, and basically anything else you can think of.

It’s important to stay stocked up on Legendary Shards, no matter how hardcore or casual of a Destiny 2 player you are. They are simply always needed, always important, and always something you should be keeping an eye on.

If you want infinite Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 to stock up for the year ahead in Lightfall, here’s how.

How to get unlimited Legendary Shards in Destiny 2

The exploit was found by, unsurprisingly, YouTuber Cheese Forever. They are cheesing it up once more, this time spreading the word about the infinite Legendary Shards that are quite easy to secure.

The only prerequisite for this exploit is that you needed to have played during the Guardian Games event last year in 2022 and acquired a class item for one of the game’s three classes. If you didn’t, you’re out of luck this time.

For Warlocks, it’s the Medal Bond, for Hunters, it’s the Medal Mantle, and for Titans, it’s the Mark of Medal. You can find them in your Collections tab under Armor, then Events. Fill up your inventory with them by purchasing them for 777 Glimmer each.

Now, dismantle them for four Legendary Shards apiece. You will also gain back some Glimmer and Gunsmith Reputation, so it’s extremely beneficial to do this. Then, simply repeat the process of reacquiring the armor pieces and dismantling them over and over again. When you run out of Glimmer, you can purchase some from Master Rahool in the Tower using Legendary Shards.

And that’s it. This exploit will likely be patched out soon, so make sure to grab them while you still can.

If you’re afraid of facing repercussions for using the exploit, don’t be. This kind of thing has happened in the past, and Bungie will say “our bad” before patching it out and ruining all the fun without punishing anyone who did the exploit. There are no real grounds for punishment as it’s part of the game, whether intended or not.