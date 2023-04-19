Destiny 2 community left fuming after Neomuna’s best loot exploit is removed

Destiny 2’s midseason update went live after some extended server maintenance yesterday, and players soon discovered a popular loot exploit was quietly taken away.

It didn’t take long after yesterday’s patch went live for players to realize that a very popular loot exploit in Lightfall’s Neomuna location had been taken away from players. And they were none too pleased to learn about it.

Bungie often seems to leave out certain things from patch notes in updates like this one, which was focused around sandbox changes like buffing weapon archetypes in an attempt to catch up to the oft-used submachine guns in the game.

The exploit in question was during the Terminal Overload event in the Ahimsa Park area of Neomuna. At the end of the event, players could hop on their sparrows to quickly leave the area, come back and re-instance, and continue looting the chest for XP, glimmer, and more. That’s no longer possible.

“That’s a real shame,” one perturbed Reddit commenter said. “It was so useful for levelling up crafted weapons and wasn’t mindlessly numb like Shuro Chi.”

Players still often use the Shuro Chi boss fight encounter in the Last Wish raid to level their weapons since it throws a large number of enemies at you, but it was way easier and less time-consuming to farm the Terminal Overload chest three times. And now, some players don’t see a reason to run that event at all anymore.

“A shame,” another commenter said. “That was the only thing making it worthwhile to run.”

In one run, players could gain a ton of XP for a crafted weapon they were leveling, plus a few dozen Legendary Shards, plus XP to rank up with the Neomuna faction vendor, Nimbus.

“Yeah, I’m never touching that again,” another annoyed Guardian said.

It was fun while it lasted, Guardians. It looks like it’s time to find another exploit to enjoy before that one is inevitably patched out, too.