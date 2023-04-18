Blizzard swings hammer in Destiny 2 content leak case, confirming multiple breaches

The evidence was insurmountable against the creator.

After a thorough investigation, Destiny 2 developers Bungie are standing their ground over their decision to take action against a community member caught leaking information about future Destiny updates.

Bungie’s investigation, run in early April, reportedly revealed “irrefutable” evidence the streamer had shared videos, images, and direct messages about confidential information regarding planned seasonal content in Destiny 2.

The developer’s April 17 statement, which was shared on Twitter, confirmed those breaches of trust had dated back years across multiple Community Summits.

Bungie closed its statement by expressing its immense disappointment. The devs added, however, that they remain confident in their decision.

The Destiny devs also said they would not communicate further on the matter.

Our Security and Legal teams have reviewed irrefutable evidence, including video recordings, verified messages, and images demonstrating a pattern over time that confirm the same individual shared confidential information from Community Summits spanning multiple years. https://t.co/y0vjkVeb9i — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) April 18, 2023

The statement comes a day after the accused creator, Ekuegan, vehemently denied Bungie’s decision to take action against him, which included a permanent ban from the live-service game and the developer cutting all collaborative ties with him.

Ekuegan continued defending himself briefly after Bungie’s latest statement, questioning why the developer had reportedly not yet taken legal action against him. The community all but turned on the creator following the announcement, believing he had “torched his career” over the leaks.

Barring another response from Ekuegan or a move to court and legal action, the case now appears closed.

But, the question remains as to how Bungie will approach events like Community Summits in the future. Summits usually allow players to provide valuable feedback on upcoming Destiny features and updates. One recent Community Summit, from which the leaks were sourced, included a PowerPoint presentation and images detailing Destiny 2’s upcoming season 21 update and several mechanics that would debut in the release.

The leaked information kicked a hornet’s nest amongst the Destiny community as to how the developer approaches the launch of new seasonal content.

With a breach of Bungie’s trust over such a time period, the developer will almost certainly approach such events with caution in the future.