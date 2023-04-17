Destiny 2 streamer accused of leaking, but community divided over Bungie’s approach to hyping content

Destiny 2 had a massive leak problem earlier last week when a bunch of pictures from a creator summit were posted online where they presented PowerPoints of the upcoming Destiny 2 content.

Bungie has released a statement talking about the leak and the possible repercussions of the leak.

Community interaction and engagement is central to Bungie and our games. For years, we've invited creators and other members of the community to confidential summits to provide feedback on the future of Destiny. This is a beloved part of the process, but relies heavily on trust. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) April 14, 2023

A Reddit thread shows, however, that there is dissatisfaction from the community due to how Bungie handles hyping the upcoming content of the game. Some of them find that the leaks are what makes them more excited compared to the bread-and-butter way that Bungie does things.

Not everyone in the comments section is on board with the idea, though. Some prefer Bungie waiting until the content is near its release before revealing information. One Redditor said that an easy way to kill games is to overhype a game.

The streamer that Bungie accused of leaking pictures has denied the accusation and said the company had made a colossal blunder naming him as the leaker. In a series of tweets, he attempted to disprove the accusation and called it a witch hunt.

All I know is, that company made a huge mistake and I will clear my name. I am working on it, Don't worry < I see the real ones on the tags. My head is held high, I had a nature day today and man getting off the internet felt great. — G1 EK (@Ekuegan) April 17, 2023

Overall, the situation is messy. While Bungie has accused the streamer, there’s still no public information as to what the devs are going to do after they’ve proven the accusation. As such, the creator summit is in jeopardy because the devs and other streamers would have to build trust again to make sure things like this never happen again.