Destiny 2 Headlong Harpy puzzle: How to locate and enter the Osiris Training Program

Destiny 2‘s Lightfall campaign has been inspired by the boisterous action movies from the 1980s, and that influence is palpable in the neon city of Neomuna. And, like some 1980s action movies, guardians can expect to follow their esoteric mentor who will teach them obscure techniques or abilities.

Lightfall is no different. Osiris, once a Lightbearer, takes on the mantle of mentor during the Headlong mission, helping the Guardian learn to use their newfound power, Strand. While this does come with a training montage, you’ll need to actually complete your training first. It takes place in the Headlong mission when Osiris sends the Guardian into the Vex Network (in a throwback to Season of the Splicer).

Getting into the Vex Network is more complicated than it seems, though, since the door is guarded by platoons of Vex and locked behind a puzzle. Here’s how you can finish the puzzle in the Headlong mission and enter Osiris’ training program in the Vex Network.

How to solve the Harpy puzzles in Lightfall‘s Headlong mission

The Harpy puzzles can seem cryptic at first glance, but they’re fairly simple once you get the pattern down. Above each doorway, you’ll find a set of diamond-shaped nodes (which you may remember from Season of the Splicer’s Expunge missions). These diamond-shaped nodes can be in two states: lit up or dim. This directly relates to the Harpies that stand guard outside of each doorway.

The Headlong mission introduced players to two new types of Harpies, which only exist for the mission: Anion Harpies and Cation Harpies. Cation Harpies glow, while Anion ones don’t. To open the doors, you’ll need to kill the Harpies in the correct order to match the diamond nodes above the door: lit up means you need to kill a Cation Harpy, while dim means it’s time to take down an Anion Harpy. Shooting the right one will tell you that the Vex input has been accepted, but killing the wrong one will reset the order.

While it’s perfectly possible to get past the first puzzles by chance or with small amounts of trial and error, the last puzzle has five inputs to get right. Here is the order for the last puzzle you need to complete before entering the Osiris Training Program inside the Vex Network:

Anion

Cation

Cation

Cation

Anion

Screengrab via Bungie

In addition to the ionized Harpies, you’ll also encounter regular Harpies in the area. They’re just there to make it harder to hit your targets and they won’t disrupt the order, so no need to worry about them unless they’re shooting at you.

After you’ve finished the last puzzle, you can head inside the Vex Network and continue Osiris’ training program to acquaint you with Strand. Be on your guard, though, because this puzzle is just the beginning of your training.