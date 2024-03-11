Destiny 2 and Ghostbusters team up for a spooky crossover

On Mar. 11, Bungie posted an image on its official X (formerly Twitter) account showcasing new Ghostbusters-themed cosmetic items for Destiny 2. The new Ghostbusters items are coming to the game on Mar. 19.

There's something strange in our neighborhood…



Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters 👻 March 19, 2024 pic.twitter.com/C4DvaTuaBn — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 11, 2024

The image Bungie released on their X shows three new cosmetics: A Sparrow skin that seems to resemble the main villain in the new Ghostbusters movie, Frozen Empire, a Ghost skin that looks like Slimer, and a Ship cosmetic that looks like the car from Ghostbusters, the Ectomobile, complete with a ghost-sucking vacuum on the roof.

While Bungie hasn’t said anything about how players will be able to obtain the skins, they will likely be available in Destiny 2’s Eververse store (the game’s cash shop), and probably for a limited time.

The reception to the announcement was mixed, and many users expressed that they feel the cosmetics are an unnecessary addition to the game. X user @hamsterbone3 was among the pack, and wrote: “Haven’t seen one person ask for this.”

But many other users were excited about the new cosmetic items. User @CynicalFate wrote “Fucking love the ghostbusters, that’s a sweet collab. Look at slimer!!”

This isn’t the first time Destiny 2 has collaborated with another IP. The game has already mingled with The Witcher, Mass Effect, and, of course, Fortnite. While these collaborations don’t affect the gameplay loop in any way, they’re nonetheless fun ways for players to show off their style.

Destiny 2 will soon receive its new paid expansion, The Final Shape, which is scheduled to release on June 4. The collaboration could potentially draw in new and returning players who are fans of the Ghostbusters series, and given the upcoming expansion drops soon, now is a good time to jump in.