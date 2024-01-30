How to get the Mass Effect armor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has been drenched in collaborations, with a litany of franchises transmating into the Vanguard’s wardrobes. From The Witcher to The Last of Us, players can represent some of their favorite titles—if they open their wallets, that is.

Recommended Videos

Bungie unveiled a collaboration between Destiny 2 and Mass Effect on Jan. 30, marking a long-anticipated crossover for fans of both franchises. As usual, the collection lists three armor sets, one for each class. Players can also get a set of accessories, though this time they’re available for free. Here’s the release date for the Mass Effect and Destiny 2 collaboration and what it brings.

Join the Normandy crew.



Inspired by Commander Shepard, Garrus Vakarian, Liara T'Soni, and more from the Systems Alliance, arriving via mass relay in Destiny 2 on Feb. 13. pic.twitter.com/h47SeZ7T46 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) January 30, 2024

When do the Mass Effect armor sets release in Destiny 2?

The Mass Effect armor sets are scheduled to release on Feb. 13 and will presumably stay available for purchase indefinitely. Collaboration sets permeate the virtual shelves of the Eververse store, and they don’t seem to have a deadline attached.

The three armor sets represent some of Mass Effect’s most important characters. Hunters can dress as Garrus Vakarian. Warlocks, on the other hand, emulate the Asari biotic Liara T’Soni, potentially with some particle effects on the gauntlets. Lastly, Titans are the one and only Commander Shepard, with the signature N7 armor. You probably can’t romance Garrus or Liara here, but hey, it’s worth a shot.

If you want the armor sets, they will likely cost you, but fans can still snag a few items for free.

Is the Mass Effect armor set paid in Destiny 2?

Like other collaboration armor sets, the Mass Effect cosmetics will likely be sold in the game’s Eververse Store, meaning they will cost real money. Collaboration sets are normally sold with a markup: 2,000 Silver ($20) instead of the usual 1,500 ($15). Though the Fortnite set was sold for Bright Dust, it’s unlikely that event will repeat itself: all collab sets since have been traded exclusively for Silver.

Though the Mass Effect armor sets will probably take a stab at your wallet, Bungie is offering a few cosmetic rewards free for all players.

“In celebration of this collaboration with our partners at Bioware, the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate Ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow items will be available to all players at no cost,” the studio wrote on social media, telling players to claim the Alliance Requisition Bundle once it hits the servers.