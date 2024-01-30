Category:
Destiny 2 gets Mass Effect cosmetics in ultimate sci-fi mashup next month

Guardian. Shepard.
Scott Duwe
Published: Jan 30, 2024 12:35 pm
Destiny 2 and Mass Effect, arguably two of the best sci-fi gaming universes ever created, are set to come together in an awesome collaboration next month.

An armor set for each of Destiny 2’s classes, inspired by characters from the BioWare RPG series, will be coming to Destiny 2 on Feb. 13 as part of the collab with Bungie. But there’s more to it than just the armors, which are incredible in their own right.

Bungie revealed that the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate Ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow will all be coming to the game “at no cost” for players. The armor sets are likely another story as previous collaboration armors have been priced at around $20.

For the Titan, the armor set is inspired by Commander Shepard’s N7 armor set, while Warlocks will sport an armor inspired by Liara T’Soni’s appearance in Mass Effect 3, and Hunters have the great honor of wearing the armor of Garrus Vakarian, A.K.A. “Archangel.”

The news of the announcement by Bungie was welcomed with open arms by players in the replies of the post on Twitter/X, who called it a “massive W” and “the best collab” Bungie’s done. Previous collaborations include armor sets and other cosmetics inspired by The Witcher, Fortnite, and PlayStation characters like God of War’s Kratos and Horizon’s Aloy.

As a complete and total sucker for all things Mass Effect, I will likely be purchasing all three armor sets when they become available on Feb. 13. But all players should log in to claim the Alliance Requisition Bundle for the free Ghost, ship, and Sparrow regardless of how they feel about the armor sets or the elongated wait for The Final Shape expansion.

The Final Shape launches on June 4.

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.