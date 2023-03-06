Bungie disables one of Destiny 2’s coolest new exotics on eve of Root of Nightmares raid going live

It's way stronger than it's supposed to be, apparently.

Another Destiny 2 expansion with a new raid, another disabled exotic weapon.

The new Winterbite exotic glaive that became available via a new quest in Lightfall’s post campaign “can deal more damage than intended,” according to Bungie. It’s now disabled in all raids, dungeons, and Gambit.

Due to an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive can deal more damage than intended, it has been disabled in all raids, dungeons, and Gambit. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 4, 2023

Whatever the issue is with Winterbite, it’s been capable of dealing massive damage, as seen in the video below by Destiny YouTuber Ehroar. In the video, Ehroar and friends are able to completely melt some of the game’s endgame bosses in dungeons and raids.

Winterbite’s heavy attack launches a powerful orb that deals Stasis damage, and it seems like the damage being dealt by it was randomly triggering way too high DPS numbers.

This is a problem in endgame activities, especially considering the prestige and awards given to the team that clears the new raid first. The world’s first raid race has become a fun yearly tradition in Destiny 2, and Lightfall’s new raid is coming up this week.

It’s possible that the Winterbite bug can be fixed before the new raid begins, but if not, players will have an easy time finding a different Power weapon to use as the selection of powerful exotics in-game is plentiful.

Root of Nightmares, Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new raid, launches on Friday, March 10 at 11am CT.