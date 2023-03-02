It may take a few days, but it's worth it.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is here, bringing a new campaign, loot, and a rewarding season. While Lightfall has brought loads of excellent additions, one of the more unique additions is Winterbite.

Winterbite is an exotic glaive weapon that deals Stasis damage and can be equipped in the heavy weapon slot. It also has a unique ability that allows you to throw a giant ball of energy. Once the ball locks onto nearby enemies, it freezes them, which leaves them open for a melee attack.

Even though it’s a newly introduced exotic weapon, it is relatively simple to get. So, how do you get Winterbite in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to get Winterbite in Destiny 2, explained

To get Winterbite, you must first complete the Lightfall campaign. When you’ve completed the campaign, you’ll need to talk with Nimbus and then head to the Hall of Heroes to speak with Quinn Laghari, who has a quest that rewards Winterbite.

Quinn will give you several quests, which you must complete to get the Strider quest. Unfortunately, this quest can’t be completed in one day as you must open three different Terminal Overload Key Chests in three Neomuna locations. And as these locations change each day, you’ll need to check each location to complete the quest.

Once you’ve opened the three key chests and completed all the other requirements, you will be rewarded with Winterbite.

Although you can’t complete the Strider quest in one day, getting Winterbite, a new exotic weapon, in Destiny 2 is relatively easy.