Destiny 2’s world’s first raid races are almost like the Super Bowl in the game’s community.

Each year, when the new expansion’s raid goes live, tens of thousands of viewers tune in to watch top streamers team up and attempt to take down the difficult endgame activity in their attempts to become world’s first champions.

Winning teams are rewarded with an actual championship belt and are forever immortalized as world’s first raiders. And deservedly so, because the first two days the raid is live feature a hardcore difficulty level for the activity called contest mode.

In the days leading up to Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new raid, Root of Nightmares, Bungie gave players ample time in knowing what Power level they need to be at in contest mode, which caps player Power to enhance the challenge.

Here’s what Power level you should be at, minimum, if you’re looking to participate in contest mode of Destiny 2’s newest raid.

What is the Power cap for Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid contest mode?

When the Root of Nightmares raid goes live, contest mode will be active for 48 hours. This hardcore mode will cap players’ Power level to add an extra challenge for those who are attempting to win the title of world’s first champions in the new endgame activity.

One week before the raid went live, Bungie revealed that the Power cap for the contest mode of Root of Nightmares was 1780. This means that, although the enemies in the raid encounters will be a higher Power level, 1780 is where the Guardians’ power ends.

In short, the Power cap means that it doesn’t matter how high a player’s power level is during contest mode, because the game will treat it as if they are 1780.

The Power level of 1780 is well within reach for players, especially if they finish the Legendary version of the Lightfall campaign, as doing so rewards the player with a full gear set at 1770 Power. The final 10 Power levels can be acquired via playing the game’s various activities between then and raid launch.

The Root of Nightmares raid's contest mode will feature a 1780 Power cap for all encounters.



Contest mode is only live for 48 hours, and players who finish the raid within that time period will be rewarded an exclusive emblem. After that, the Power cap will be removed, and Power levels will work as normal in the raid.

Root of Nightmares goes live on March 10 at 11am CT.