How to defeat Tormentors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

After years of build-up and suspense, The Witness has finally arrived with its fleet of pyramid ships in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

But it is not alone. A new enemy type has joined the fight against the forces of humanity, and it’s truly powerful. It’s called a Tormentor, and it’s not to be trifled with throughout the Lightfall campaign or wherever it appears again in Destiny 2.

Wielding a massive scythe, Tormentors are giant enemies that have the ability to deny Guardians from using abilities, pick them up and kill them in one hit, and generally just ruin any progress they’re trying to make. And they’re not that easy to deal with.

Here’s how to deal with Destiny 2’s terrifying new enemy type in Lightfall.

How to kill Tormentors in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

Players are introduced to the new enemy type in Destiny 2 Lightfall almost immediately, toward the start of the very first mission of the campaign. And right away, Guardians find out Tormentors are a force to be reckoned with.

In the first encounter with the Tormentor, it cannot be killed. But later on, towards the end of the mission, the Tormentor returns to finish the fight, and Guardians have to take it down. And that seems like an impossible task at first.

But thankfully, it’s not. Tormentors are tough, but they are not indestructible. Their design is extremely reminiscent of Rhulk, the Disciple of The Witness and final boss of The Witch Queen’s Vow of the Disciple raid, which launched in 2022.

Tormentors have similar weak points to Rhulk, on each of their shoulders. To deal damage, Guardians should focus down the Tormentor’s shoulder weak points until both are destroyed and broken entirely. That’s when things get scary.

Now enraged, Tormentors kick into another gear of speed and power. They have several new attacks, including a jumping lunge attack, and a one-hit kill ability if they’re able to close the distance on you. What’s worse is that if you get hit by any of the Tormentor’s attacks, you will be suppressed and unable to use any abilities, including double-jumping.

Image via Bungie

Keep your distance from the Tormentor in this second phase, and empty all of your firepower into its new weak point on its chest. Sniper rifles, linear fusion rifles, and any long-range kinetic weapon will do.

The Tormentor will eventually pick one Guardian to chase after, so have them kite the Tormentor around the playable arena as other players deal as much damage as possible. It feels like the Tormentor’s HP, especially in Legendary campaign mode, is never-ending. But eventually, with some persistence and perseverance through some really sweaty moments, the Tormentor will go down.