Best Prismatic Titan builds in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion is live and with it is Prismatic, the newest and most advanced subclass yet. The new subclass combines Light and Darkness Aspects, Fragments, and abilities and lets you create something between the two with stunning levels of power possible.

While not every Aspect or Fragment is available to you, there are some unique Prismatic builds that have spawned from combining certain particulars. Titans feel they were hard done by compared to their Warlock and Hunter peers in terms of options, but I’m here to tell you otherwise.

Here are some of the best and most effective Prismatic Titan builds in Destiny 2.

The best Prismatic Titan builds to use in Destiny 2

Triple Consecration

Bring the hammer down—again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super: Personal preference

Abilities: Class ability: Rally Barricade Movement: Personal preference Melee: Frenzied Blade (Strand) Grenade: Shackle Grenade (Strand)

Aspects: Consecration (Solar) Knockout (Arc)

Fragments: Facet of Dawn Facet of Ruin Facet of Balance Facet of Hope Facet of Protection

Ideal armor stats: Resilience: 100 Strength: 100

Exotic Armor: Synthoceps

We all saw the trailer back before The Final Shape launched of a Titan stringing together multiple Consecration melee abilities in a row. It was the first build I wanted to try as soon as I got hands-on Prismatic, and sure enough, it quickly rose to the top of the most-used Prismatic Titan builds so far.

Thanks to Frenzied Blade, you receive three charges of Consecration as opposed to one. Combined with melee energy regeneration mods, you can almost always keep this ability up and ready for use. Be sure to hit a target with both the first and second blast of Consecration to guarantee the ignition.

On a successful Consecration kill, Knockout triggers, granting a boost to health and Amplifies you, increasing movement speed. You can combine this with the seasonal artifact to grant a damage reduction buff while Amplified, helping you survive endgame activities. Between massive explosions and constant melee spam, you’ll have endless fun with this build—you can even pick your own super to combo!

Woven Mail Survivability

Woven Mail is available in abundance with Prismatic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super: Bladefury (Strand)

Abilities: Class ability: Rally Barricade Movement: Personal preference Melee: Thunderclap (Arc) Grenade: Shackle Grenade (Strand)

Aspects: Drengr’s Lash (Strand) Diamond Lance (Stasis)

Fragments: Facet of Devotion Facet of Honor Facet of Hope Facet of Awakening Facet of Purpose Facet of Grace

Ideal armor stats: Resilience: 100 Recovery: 70+ Discipline: 100

Exotic Armor: Abeyant Leap

This is a more restrictive build but is easily one of the best for survivability on Prismatic Titan. We’re combining the effects of Drengr’s Lash with the Facet of Purpose, which gives us Woven Mail whenever we pick up an Orb of Power. The duration of the survivability buff is extended thanks to the Abeyant Leap Exotic, giving us Woven Mail when we suspend targets.

We’ve got two ways to suspend targets—our Suspend Grenade and our barricade—so be sure to include mods that allow for faster grenade and class ability regeneration. A couple of the above Facets help here, so go through and unlock the ones you need—it’ll be worth your time!

Thunderpunch

Lightning and Ice combined. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super: Hammer of Sol (Solar)

Abilities: Class ability: Thruster (Arc) Movement: Personal preference Melee: Thunderclap (Arc) Grenade: Glacier Grenade (Stasis)

Aspects: Knockout (Arc) Diamond Lance (Stasis)

Fragments: Facet of Ruin Facet of Blessing Facet of Protection Facet of Dawn Facet of Balance

Ideal armor stats: Resilience: 100 Strength: 100 Discipline: As high as possible

Exotic Armor: An Insurmountable Skullfort or Cadmus Ridge Lancecap

This build combines the power of the Thunderclap melee ability with Stasis crystals from your Glacier Grenade or Diamond Lance. Thunderclap has a unique property where it can destroy the crystals, so throw the grenade to freeze enemies then charge up the ‘Clap and send it.

With Facet of Ruin, the shatter range is widened and deals more damage, meaning you’ll be able to blow apart all enemies in the vicinity. A successful kill with the combo triggers Skullfort’s healing ability and grants a burst of melee energy—all you’ll need to do is charge your grenade and your combo is up and ready again.

Alternatively, if you can recover your melee energy fast enough (perhaps using the Monte Carlo Exotic auto), switch to Cadmus Ridge Lancecap to generate more Stasis crystals from your Lances. I picked Hammer of Sol so Orbs of Power triggers health regeneration, but if you want to further enhance your Lances, switch to Glacial Quake.

