Bequest god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The Deep Stone Crypt Destiny 2 raid got a bit of a boost back in season 19 when its vast collection of weapons received a perk refresh, and one of the biggest winners was the Bequest Adaptive Frame sword.

Since the return of the Falling Guillotine in the BRAVE arsenal, guardians the world over have thrown their swords at bosses trying to determine which one leaves a more lasting impression—and for many, the Bequest comes out ahead. Here are the PvE and PvP god rolls for Bequest in Destiny 2, and how you can get your hands on one.

What is the Bequest god roll in Destiny 2?

It has become the best sword in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bequest PvE god roll

Blade : Honed Edge or Jagged Edge

: Honed Edge or Jagged Edge Guard : Swordmaster’s Guard

: Swordmaster’s Guard Perk One : Relentless Strikes

: Relentless Strikes Perk Two : Surrounded

: Surrounded Origin Trait: Bray Inheritance

Surrounded is what makes this sword really sing. The perk activates when at least three enemies are in close vicinity, and grants a massive boost to all damage. Its enhanced version, craftable at The Enclave, increases this further; so as long as you keep a few enemies nearby, Bequest will dish out incredible damage against a boss or higher-tier enemy.

We’ve paired it with Relentless Strikes, allowing you to restore some sword ammo after use. You’ll want to avoid too many heavy attacks with Bequest and focus purely on spamming light attacks, as the uppercut uses extra ammo and could kill nearby enemies meaning you’d lose the Surrounded buffs.

Bequest PvP god roll

Blade : Tempered Edge

: Tempered Edge Guard : Burst Guard

: Burst Guard Perk One : Unrelenting

: Unrelenting Perk Two : Assassin’s Blade

: Assassin’s Blade Origin Trait: Bray Inheritance

There isn’t much to write home about Bequest for PvP as you’ll rarely be getting heavy ammo, but Assassin’s Blade is the pick here as it grants a movement speed boost after a kill. There are a few options for the first column but I’ve gone with Unrelenting for that health regen boost after swift kills.

How to get Bequest in Destiny 2

Bequest can be found in the Deep Stone Crypt raid and only drops from Taniks, The Abomination, the raid’s final boss. If you acquire Bequest as a random drop, you can spend Spoils of Conquest at the vendor after defeating Taniks to grab a randomly rolled version of the sword.

The weapon is also craftable using Deepsight. After you acquire five red-bordered Bequests you’ll be able to focus and create a Bequest of your own, then level it up, granting access to enhanced versions of the god roll perks.

It’s highly advised you grab a craftable version of Bequest as the benefits of enhanced perks make this Destiny 2 sword the best in class right now.

