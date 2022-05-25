All Season of the Haunted seasonal challenges in Destiny 2

A new season in Destiny 2 means a new track of rewards for both free players and season pass owners—and the Season of the Haunted is no different. Players can rank their pass all the way up to level 100 and earn the new Exotic Sidearm, a new class-specific seasonal ornament set, Engrams, materials, perks, and much more.
Completing missions and activities will earn you progress, but the biggest sources of XP come from completing the sets of seasonal challenges that are released each week. Every week for 10 weeks, 10 new seasonal challenges will be made available, and completing each of them rewards a plethora of XP to go toward a season pass.
Many of these challenges will involve participation in the new seasonal activities, Nightmare Containment and Sever, but will also task players with exploration and other activities like Gambit, Strikes, Crucible, and others.
Here are each week’s seasonal challenges in the Season of the Haunted.
Week one
- Sorrow Bound I: Complete Bound in Sorrow I and defeat 50 Scorn Chieftains. Bound in Sorrow is the seasonal questline offered by Eris that is advanced by completing Nightmare Containment activities and at least one instance of Sever.
- Vestiges of Dread I: Collect 1,500 Vestiges of Dread and 20 material nodes from the Derelict Leviathan. Vestiges of Dread are received at the end of playlist activities, as well as from opening chests and competing bounties on the Derelict Leviathan. Equipping the Combo Detector mod on your Ghost will help you find chests and nodes quicker.
- Nightmare Containment I: Successfully complete tiers of the Nightmare Containment event.
- Sustained Fire: Defeat enemies with Trace Rifle or Auto Rifle final blows on the Derelict Leviathan, and defeat 30 enemies with Solar damage during the Sever activity.
- Taking All Challenges: Complete three weekly playlist challenges.
- Derelict Leviathan Activities: Complete bounties, patrols, and public events on the Derelict Leviathan.
- Mid-Range Calibration: Deal damage and defeat enemies using Hand Cannons, Glaives, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns on the Derelict Leviathan. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
- Dredgin’ Up Victory: Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
- Scorn Pest Control: Defeat Scorn in Vanguard playlists or on the Derelict Leviathan.
- Momentum Crash: Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.