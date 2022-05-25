All Season of the Haunted seasonal challenges in Destiny 2

A new season in Destiny 2 means a new track of rewards for both free players and season pass owners—and the Season of the Haunted is no different. Players can rank their pass all the way up to level 100 and earn the new Exotic Sidearm, a new class-specific seasonal ornament set, Engrams, materials, perks, and much more.

Completing missions and activities will earn you progress, but the biggest sources of XP come from completing the sets of seasonal challenges that are released each week. Every week for 10 weeks, 10 new seasonal challenges will be made available, and completing each of them rewards a plethora of XP to go toward a season pass.

Many of these challenges will involve participation in the new seasonal activities, Nightmare Containment and Sever, but will also task players with exploration and other activities like Gambit, Strikes, Crucible, and others.

Here are each week’s seasonal challenges in the Season of the Haunted.

Week one