All new armor ornament sets in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

If you want to haunt, you have to grind first.

In the latest season of Destiny 2, Season of the Haunted, Calus returns aboard on a nightmarish and derelict Leviathan ship, targeting the abandoned Pyramid ship located on the Moon. Players can travel to the Nightmare Castellum aboard the derelict Leviathan in an attempt to contain the Nightmares populating the once opulent vessel.

Season pass owners will be treated to a variety of perks during Season of the Haunted, including instant access to the Trespasser Exotic Sidearm, the seasonal story quests, and, of course, the season pass owner’s track on the season rewards page.

Included in that season pass owner’s track is the new seasonal armor ornament set, the Epialos Following set. The set features ornaments for arms, head, chest, legs, and the class item for all three classes. Players earn it by reaching these specific tiers in the season pass owner’s track:

Arms ornament: Level 64

Legs ornament: Level 73

Class item ornament: Level 83

Chest ornament: Level 91

Head ornament: Level 93

Players can also purchase the new Solar-themed sets from the Eververse to commemorate the reworked Solar subclass. Each set costs 1,500 Silver.

Here are the sets for each class.

Hunter’s Epialos Following set

Epialos Following Mask

Epialos Following Vest

Epialos Following Cloak

Epialos Following Strides

Epialos Following Grasps

Titan’s Epialos Following set

Epialos Following Greaves

Epialos Following Gauntlets

Epialos Following Helm

Epialos Following Plate

Epialos Following Mark

Warlock’s Epialos Following set

Epialos Following Hood

Epialos Following Robes

Epialos Following Bond

Epialos Following Boots

Epialos Following Gloves

Sun’s Apex Hunter set

Sun’s Apex Cloak

Sun’s Apex Grips

Sun’s Apex Mask

Sun’s Apex Strides

Sun’s Apex Vest

Radiant Breaker’s Titan set

Radiant Breaker Gauntlets

Radiant Breaker Greaves

Radiant Breaker Helm

Radiant Breaker Mark

Radiant Breaker Plate

Dawn Singer’s Warlock set

