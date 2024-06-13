All Paracausal Geometries locations and solutions in Destiny 2

The Witness left several mysteries for you to solve in Destiny 2. These mysteries are scattered throughout The Traveler, namely the Paracausal Geometries that appear throughout The Pale Heart that you must solve.

These puzzles are difficult to track down and require a lot of legwork to complete. Not only do you need to locate them, but there are smaller steps to go through a handful of quests to have them appear in Destiny 2. Luckily for gamers, we can help you figure out what to do and how to solve these intricate puzzles, putting another dent in The Witness’ grand plan.

How to find and solve all Paracausal Geometry puzzles in Destiny 2

Interact with the glowing objects to begin the puzzle challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must complete the quest Alone in the Dark from Micah-10 to unlock the Paracausal Geometry puzzles. Each time you complete Alone in the Dark, it gives you access to a new one. Because there are 11 Paracausal Geometry puzzles in Destiny 2, you must repeat Alone in the Dark 11 times to get each one. It can be a bit of a slog, and I recommend breaking up these quests so you don’t wear yourself down. You might be able to do this while also searching for the Feathers of Light or the Prismatic Fragments.

Here’s where you can find all Paracausal Geometry puzzles in Destiny 2 and how to solve them.

Paracasual Geometry Location Description Location Image Outside the Lost City The Commune point is right before the gate that takes you to the beach outside The Lost City. From here, turn around to face the way you came, then make your way to the far left. Adjust your Guardian to see the Darkness box underneath the tree, then look to the right to see the Light box through the gate. You might need a long-range weapon for both locations. The Blooming Commune with the icon, then jump onto the ledge and follow the path to the left. Stand underneath the Light cube, shoot the Darkness cube to the left with a Darkness weapon, and then the Light box with your Light-based weapon. The Blooming Deep The Commune point is on a ledge within The Blooming Deep lost sector. After interacting with it, stand on a ledge next to a Prismatic aura is, and lean over it. You should see the Light and Darkness box from this angle and can hit both. The Divide The Commune point is underneath the ice bridge, leading up to the north section of The Divide. From here, proceed on the path up until you reach the crashed plane. Stand on the edge of the plane, overlooking the edge, and find the Light box on the left side. The Darkness box is behind you, and you should hit both from here. The Forgotten Deep You can find this Commune point when you reach the market of The Forgotten Deep, the second room before the boss. Interact with the Commune point at the statue, and then stand on the transformer at the center of the room. The Darkness box is on the right side, while the Light box is on the left, next to the entrance. The Impasse From the Commune point, make your way to the left of the temple, and then stand on the pillar furthest to the left. You should see the Dark box to your right and the Light box to your left, underneath the entrance to The Transgression. Shoot the boxes from this spot to land both hits. The Landing When you reach the Commune point, turn to the building on the left and jump to the left window. While standing on it, look for the Darkness box underneath the waterfall, and the Light box next to the fountain area, at the center of the map. The Lost City When you reach the Commune point, jump onto the landing in the middle of this platform. You should see the Darkness box on the south side, and the Light box is on top of the Commune, above where you enter this area. Hit the two boxes in any order with Light and Darkness-based weapons. The Refraction You can find the Commune point on the right side of The Refraction on the edge. Go to the rocks atop Ikora’s crashed ship, and then reach the top. Once you get here, the Darkness box should be directly ahead, in the direction of a waterfall, and the Light box to your left, next to the cliff. The Seclusion When you reach the Commune Point, turn the way you came and hug the left side of the wall. Follow these platforms until you reach the Darkness box, hidden underneath a cliff. Stand on the platform next to it, and you can see both boxes from this point, giving you a shot at them. The Transgression Stand at the circle’s center beneath the platform with a Darkness and Light-based weapon. Shoot the Darkness box on the left side with a Darkness weapon and then the Light box with a Light weapon. Make sure you have the Aura of Balance buff.

