All Crota’s End raid challenges in Destiny 2

Crota’s End came back from Destiny with the full Destiny 2 treatment, including raid challenges that rotate each week and reincarnated weapons that are at home in the sequel’s sandbox.

In Pinnacle raids, only one challenge will be active each week. They impose conditions on an encounter (for instance, not shooting the same Oracle twice in Vault of Glass), but succeeding on it may just be worth the effort. Finishing a challenge in Crota’s End will give you an extra chest with loot from that encounter, but you’ll also get an Adept weapon if you finish it on Master.

Here are all the raid challenges in Crota’s End in Destiny 2, with a short guide on how to complete each.

Crota’s End challenge list in Destiny 2

Conservation of Energy (Abyss): You can enlighten one lamp for each time you’ve preserved the Chalice, starting with the first preserve. (The easiest way we’ve found is to only enlighten lamps that have a Podium of Light next to them, and only after the Chalice has been preserved).

Conservation of Energy (Abyss)

This challenge changes the pacing of Abyss a bit, limiting the amount of Enlightens you can have. On one hand, you’ll spend less time lighting up lamps, but on the flip side, you’ll be at 10 stacks of Weight of Darkness more often than you normally would.

Using Eager Edge and Strand Grapple works well here, though avoid having the group too spread out. You don’t need to move like you’re doing a shield formation in that one Diablo 4 cutscene (if you know, you know), but make sure you don’t have any stragglers on either side. Your Chalice holder should also be close to someone who isn’t either Enlightened or Drained, since they may need someone to pick it up.

Precarious Balance (Bridge)

Precarious Balance is a clean challenge on normal, but Master mode can make it far trickier. The goal is to stop building the bridge once a guardian needs to cross, then step back on the plate to build it again. If you’re doing this on normal, we recommend enlightening everyone and taking the Chalice across the bridge. On Master, though, it’s a bit trickier, because they’ll lose the buff if they die while Enlightened.

Regardless of what route you pick, make sure to have people with anti-Barrier weapons, since Barrier Knights will swarm the plates on both sides. The Master version also has a couple of Unstoppable Champions where the Ogres would normally spawn.

