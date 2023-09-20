How to complete the Conservation of Energy (Lamps) challenge in Crota’s End in Destiny 2

The Abyss in Destiny 2‘s version of Crota’s End has some chaotic energy to it. And if you’re used to a little bit of chaos, the Conservation of Energy challenge will give you extra loot if you’re capable of finishing the encounter under certain conditions.

The Abyss encounter (also affectionately nicknamed “Lamps”) puts players through a dark abyss crawling with Thralls and Hive pendulums, which turn a somewhat brisk walk into a horror ride. And that’s even before taking the Conservation of Energy encounter challenge into account.

Finishing the Conservation of Energy challenge will give you an extra drop from the first encounter, as well as some guaranteed Essence of the Oversoul. And though this challenge isn’t exactly the hardest in the game, it can still take a bit of practice, especially since you’ll be far slower than you would in a normal run.

Conservation of Energy (Abyss) challenge guide

The Conservation of Energy challenge requires you to only Enlighten the lanterns that have a Preserve spot next to it, and only after you’ve preserved the Chalice of Light. The first is always guaranteed to have a Preserve spot, while the rest of the podiums are randomized. The rest of the encounter goes as normal, though the squad is bound to be far slower.

Because you can only light up the lanterns that have a podium next to them, you’ll spend most of this encounter running to a crawl, since you’ll have little choice other than letting your Weight of Darkness stacks reach 10. You’ll also have to juggle the Engulfed By Light timer, which will wipe your squad if it reaches zero.

Because of how tricky this challenge can be, I mainly used Eager Edge swords and Strand. If someone in your fireteam has a Navigator with the catalyst, your squad can use it for free grapple points, though Strand users should definitely create and throw Tangles for free grapples whenever possible.

In addition to Eager Edge, I have been running either an Exotic that improves mobility (such as Transversive Steps for Warlocks) or using an armor piece that can grant quick grenade regeneration (my choice on Titans, of course, is Heart of Inmost Light).

For this challenge, I used Traveler’s Chosen as the Exotic weapon since it can easily generate grenade energy, though you can get a similar effect by using anything with Demolitionist on it. MIDA Multi-Tool also helps with some extra movement, though focusing on ability regeneration puts our mind more at ease than the speed buffs.

If you’ve successfully completed the challenge, you’ll get a second gear drop at the end of the encounter, which can be any of the drops pertaining to the Lamps encounter. Claiming the associated triumph will also give you an Essence of the Oversoul.

About the author