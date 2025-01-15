The Recon class in Delta Force has exclusive access to sniper rifles, allowing you to take care of enemies from afar. Unfortunately for players, the weapon choice is limited, with only four snipers available. One of the most popular picks is the R93, and it can serve you well with the right build.

Here are the best attachments and calibration settings for R93 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best R93 build in Delta Force Warfare

You only need to reach level 22 for this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The R93 sniper rifle is a more aggressive sniper in its category compared to other weapons, like the AWM. The base 80m Range and 55 Control allow you to be relatively close to the center of the battle and pick off lonely players or enemy snipers.

Here are the best R93 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic ACOG Precision 6x Scope (personal preference) Barrel R93 Fission Long Barrel Heat Shield R93 Barrel Heat Shield Muzzle Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake

Believe it or not, the scope is the toughest attachment to choose on the R93. While it’s still a personal preference, there are multiple things to consider. ACOG Precision 6x Scope is great for shots within the 200-meter range, and since R93’s base range is on the lower side among snipers, it’s a solid option. This optic also has a weak ADS glint.

If you prefer fighting at longer ranges, you can go for something like Optical Sniper 8x Scope. Long-range scopes come with more glint, so consider using a killflash. Both attachments heavily reduce Handling, which makes it difficult to react to threats quickly.

R93 Fission Long Barrel greatly increases Control, Range, and Muzzle Velocity, making it feel almost perfect. The final touch is the Titanium Contest Muzzle Brake. There are muzzles that increase Range and Muzzle Velocity, but those reduce Handling, and the weapon feels too slow, at least for a more aggressive playstyle.

To maintain Handling, avoid using the 15-round mag. The base mag contains 10 rounds, which is more than enough, and most of the time, there’s plenty of time to reload and get back into the fight.

Here’s the share code for the R93 build so you can start using it in your own games immediately:

R93 Sniper Rifle-Warfare-6F1VA50011H58KOC0KN7T

Best R93 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

Also very simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Calibration is extremely simple for the attachments listed above. There are only two customizable attachments: optic and barrel. While you don’t have to calibrate them for R93 to work, it’s always worth making the most out of what you have.

Here are the best R93 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Weight Limit: +30.00g Optic Zoom: +0.50x

Increasing the Weight Limit on the barrel grants additional Firing Stability at the cost of ADS Movement Speed. You could go the other way around, but most of the time, there’s no need to move much when scoping in. Optic calibration allows you to get an additional 0.50x zoom, which is great because, most of the time, you need to pay for that with a new scope and potentially more glint.

