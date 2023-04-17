The first 30 minutes of Dead Island 2 leaks, leaving fans wanting more

Just a few days ahead of Dead Island 2’s April 21 release date, 30 minutes of full gameplay have leaked online.

The footage was shared on YouTube on April 16, and it shows the whole cinematic introduction, including all playable characters, the first quests players will be asked to clear, and a good part of the game’s playstyle.

The community’s response to the game’s playthrough has been generally positive. Some fans who didn’t plan on playing said they were now considering the option, while others described the start of the title as “surprisingly decent,” saying it doesn’t look groundbreaking but still incredibly fun.

“I admit that those ‘a lot of fun, not life-changing’ games turn out to be the ones I play the most sometimes,” one fan said on Reddit.

The footage includes some of the game’s Skill Cards—a new mechanic players will discover. They can be collected in various places and will grant bonuses to your character, such as speed and strength.

Released a decade after the first title, Dead Island 2 will take players on a new journey into a land infested with zombies. It will offer around 20 hours of playtime, including a main quest as well as some other activities, according to the developer. It can be pre-ordered on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles ahead of release.