Fans of games set in a zombie apocalypse have a real treat ahead of them when Dead Island 2 launches on April 21.

The game is the much-anticipated sequel to 2011’s Dead Island, which conquered the hearts of the zombie genre fans during a time when zombie games were immensely popular. It wasn’t an accident, though. The title offered an incredible amount of fun via its open-world RPG-like gameplay, allowing its players to fully explore the world infested with hungry-for-brains creatures.

Dead Island 2 is said to take the best elements of its original game and polish them, while also adding a few new features that should reinvent the gameplay. One such is the opportunity to collect skill cards, which add new abilities and enhance the powers of the six playable characters in the game.

As a result, it’s no surprise that the gaming community is keen on playing Dead Island 2 and once again losing countless hours on slaying zombies. At the same time, it also made players wonder whether they can enjoy Dead Island 2 on one of the most popular gaming platforms, Steam.

Is Dead Island 2 on Steam?

Unfortunately for Steam lovers, the game won’t be available on the platform. It was announced by the publishers from Deep Silver that Dead Island 2 will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PCs, and so far, there are no hints that it will change in the future. This also means that the game won’t be available on Steam Deck.

On the other hand, this could change. Steam is still enormously popular, so maybe the game will be launched there a few months or years after it releases. For now, however, it’s merely speculation.