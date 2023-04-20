Dead Island 2 comes out on April 21, and all zombie-genre fans are eager to play it. The game goes live at midnight in each region, though, you don’t have to wait for its launch to actually start downloading it.

Many modern games feature the possibility to pre-load them. This basically allows you to download the game a few days before it officially launches, so when it’s finally live you can jump straight into it.

Dead Island 2 is no different. With the newest Dambuster Studios production coming out on April 21, players are able to download it a few days before it officially arrives.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how you can pre-load Dead Island 2 on every platform it launches.

How to pre-load Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 pre-load on PlayStation

PlayStation players are able to pre-load Dead Island 2 since April 19. To do that, they will need to simply have the game preordered from the PlayStation Store. If you’re one of those players, simply head into the library section in your console, and select Dead Island 2. There, you should have “Preload” option available. When you click it, the game will start downloading itself, and you will have it ready for April 21 launch.

Dead Island 2 pre-load on Xbox

Pre-loading Dead Island 2 on Xbox is just as simple as on PlayStation. Once you made sure you bought the game, search for it with your search bar. Once you find it, click on it and select the option to “Preload” it. Afterward, the game will start downloading and all you will need to do is to wait for the official launch.

The case is entirely different for PC players, unfortunately. Dead Island 2 is an exclusive title to Epic Games, which means it can only be purchased and played on this one platform. And those who have used Epic Games before should know it doesn’t allow its players to pre-load games, including Dead Island 2. So we hope those of you who were waiting for it to release, we hope your internet speed is high since you will need to download it once it officially premieres in your region.