How to open the Space Fox 2250 Prop Chest in Dead Island 2

One of the more unique locked objects in Dead Island 2 is the Space Fox 2250 Prop Chest at Monarch Studios.

You will most likely first encounter this chest when you are roaming around the movie sets looking for Michael Anders in the quest “Michael Anders and the Holy Grail.” Much like many of the chests in the game, you’ll have to do some searching around the surrounding area to find the means to open it.

The Space Fox 2250 Prop Chest is located in the back alley of Stage 1 on Sinclair Street. It’s a large, orange chest that doesn’t look like any other chest in Dead Island 2. Naturally, many players are curious about what’s inside the chest and how they can open it. If you want to find out the answer to both of those questions, check out our full walkthrough on the subject below.

Opening the Space Fox 2250 Prop Chest in Dead Island 2

Unfortunately, if you find the Prop Chest during the Michael Anders and the Holy Grail quest, you will not be able to open it just yet. Instead, you have to wait until you make it to Venice Beach, which is still a few hours away even if you blow through the main story quests.

Upon making it to Venice Beach, you will gain the ability to fast travel using the red maps that are scattered around the safe zones in Dead Island 2. Once you are able to fast travel, head back to Monarch Studios and back to where you found the Space Fox 2250 Prop Chest.

At the chest’s location, take a left and go down Save the Cat Walk, which heads directly toward Stage 7. You can see where this location is by looking at your map. Near the end of the catwalk, close to Romero Place, you will find a zombie named Space Fox Prop Master, which is the zombie you need to kill to open the prop chest. This isn’t too difficult of a zombie to eliminate and once you have completely killed them, they will drop the prop chest keys.

The location of the Space Fox 2250 Prop Chest. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the keys, head back to the Space Fox 2250 Prop Chest, interact with it, and then a reward will pop out. For us, we got the Superior Electrocutor Pistol, which is a fine weapon that you can use for quite some time in Dead Island 2. Its power will depend on the current level you found it at.