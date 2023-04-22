How to get Michael’s House Keys in Beverly Hills in Dead Island 2

One of the earlier quests you will start in Dead Island 2 has you chasing after Michael Anders, who has gone missing from Emma Jaunt’s home. Michael lives in Beverly Hills, which is right down the road from where you are in Bel-Air.

The first objective of this quest requires you to visit Michael’s home to see if you can pick up any clues as to where he might have gone. Unfortunately, to fully access Michael’s luxurious home, you need to find his house keys in Dead Island 2.

Related: How to fast travel in Dead Island 2

While you will still be able to enter the house and search around, you won’t be able to progress the quest until you find that pesky set of keys.

Getting Michael’s House Keys in Dead Island 2

When you approach Michael’s house for the first time, you will be able to enter it through the open window adjacent to the front door. Once inside the house, you might come across Michael’s safe, which requires an entirely separate key to open. If you keep progressing through the house, you should reach the kitchen and dining area.

To find the house keys, all you need to do is look at the bulletin board near the kitchen table. Here, you will be able to inspect a note on the board. Once you do so, you can look down in the trash can directly below you to find Michael’s House Keys.

Related: Dead Island 2 review: This may be the best zombie game ever made

Pick them up, and you will now be able to fully explore the house, which will lead you to the bedroom and progress the quest further in Dead Island 2.