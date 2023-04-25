How to open the Security Guard’s Cooler at Monarch Studios in Dead Island 2

Players initially travel to Monarch Studios in the first act of Dead Island 2, as you are still chasing after Michael Anders. Here, you will be required to run through movie sets and interact with props along the way. However, you can also take some time to unlock various doors, chests, and even coolers. The Security Guard’s Cooler, in particular, is one locked item that has piqued players’ interest early on in Dead Island 2.

The Security Guard’s Cooler is a standard blue cooler that is found in a security booth near the entrance to Monarch Studios. It’s tucked away in the corner of the room, and many players have no idea where to find the key that opens it. Luckily, you can simply read our walkthrough below to find out exactly how to open the Security Guard’s Cooler.

Opening the Security Guard’s Cooler in Dead Island 2

Like most keys in Dead Island 2, you will need to wait until you have advanced in the main story before gaining access to the Security Guard’s key. However, this particular key does not make you wait long, as all you have to do is enter Sound Stage 7, using another key, and then make your way to Action Alley. This will lead you out of the set and into the open again.

Once here, the game will tell you to go left to follow the yellow quest objective and find Michael. Instead, what you need to do is head right and find the trailer for Jimmy Montana. Go inside the trailer to find the Monarch Security guard, who will be eating a dead body on the ground. Defeat the Monarch Security guard, and they will drop the Security Cooler keys.

The rough location of Jimmy Montana’s trailer in Monarch Studios. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back to the security booth with the Security Guard’s Cooler and use the keys to open it. Inside the cooler, you will earn yourself a new weapon that you can use to save Michael from whatever is hunting him.